Call it an intentional volleyball in season for The Dunham School.
After advancing to the Division IV semifinals last fall, the Tigers made the decision to play up to Division III.
That move paid huge dividends Monday when Dunham (30-6) claimed the top seed in Division III. It is the first No. 1 seeding position in the history of the school’s volleyball program.
“We felt like we left some things on the table last year, which most teams do when they leave the gym not finishing where they thought they could,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “Of course, we did not lose anybody off that team. So, we had the opportunity to 100% build on that.
“There were times when we have not played up to our ability this year. We scheduled tough and tried to just stay on top of things.”
Dunham won its only LHSAA title in Division V in 2005 as a No. 7 seed. The area’s other highest seed is Dutchtown (30-9), seeded third in Division I. It also is the highest seeding position in coach Patrick Ricks’ tenure at the Ascension Parish school.
While Dunham is set to host No. 32 St. Martinville (8-18) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Griffins will host No. 30 Byrd (24-14) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“I am definitely happy and excited about it (No. 3 seed),” Ricks said. “The girls are playing well right now. They are loose and confident. We graduated two starters who are playing in college last year.
"But from the very beginning, this group has been very confident and had high expectations. Went to camp at Georgia Tech over the summer and played well. From there, the attitude has been ‘Let’s just do this.’”
Also of note in Division I — St. Joseph’s Academy (15-14), the runner-up a year, made a major move in the power ratings in the final weeks and secure a No. 6 seed. The Redstickers host Baton Rouge High (15-16) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Dunham leads a group of eight area teams included on the Division III bracket. The Tigers may see district rivals St. Michael (19-12), Episcopal (20-10) or Parkview Baptist as the playoffs unfold. PBS (25-9) is seeded fifth after being a No. 1 through portions of the seasons.