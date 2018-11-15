SULPHUR — One misconception about high school swimming is team champions must have large team. University High, Ascension Episcopal and E.D. White Catholic blew that notion right out of the water at the LHSAA swim meet Thursday.
All three teams claimed titles in Divisions III and IV at the SPAR Aquatic Center with less than 10 competitors each. It also was a record-setting day for three competitors —Jacques Rathle of EDW and Jolee Liles of Parkview Baptist in Division III, along with Jillian Barczyk of Ascension Episcopal in Division IV.
“We came into this hoping to win and to actually have it happen is so surreal,” said U-High’s Abby Baumgartner, the 100-yard breaststroke champion. “This is something we have waited and worked for a long time.”
The Cubs shook off last year’s runner-up finish to score 316 in the Division III girls competition. E.D. White (239) was second. Episcopal (208) and Parkview Baptist (191) completed the top four.
U-High's Johannah Cangelosi won the 200 and 100 freestyles, but it was PBS senior Liles who left an imprint on the LHSAA record book. Liles won the 200-yard individual medley and then set three marks between two events, the 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.
She won the 500 with a record time of 4 minutes, 53.99 seconds. Liles also set another mark by covering the first 200 in 1:52.51. She later set a 100 freestyle mark with a leadoff leg of 52.41 seconds in the 400 relay.
“I was a little disappointed in the 200 IM because I wanted lower that one,” Liles said. “My coach had the idea of going for the 200 record in the 500 and then to finish strong to get both and it worked. It was pretty emotional afterwards. I couldn’t be more thankful for how this season ended for me and the team.”
Barczyk had similar feelings after breaking a 27-year-old record set by Olympian Ashley Tappin in the Division IV 200 freestyle and helping her school win its first LHSAA swim title.
In addition to the record time of 1:48.87, Barczyk also won the 500 freestyle and was part of the winning 400 free relay that clinched the crown for the Blue Gators coached by her mother, Colleen, who last won a title with Episcopal School of Acadiana in 2005.
“I’ve obviously been told by my mother and other people about Ashley Tappin, so I was very pleased to get that record,” Barczyk said. “I’m so happy for our team. We have a group of seniors who stayed together and worked for this.”
The EDW boys won their Division III title with a group of youngsters led by Rathle, a sophomore who set Division III records in the 200 individual medley in 1:52.37 and 100 breaststroke in 57.34. The Cardinals scored 280 points to edge Lusher Charter at 273. Episcopal and U-High completed that top four.
Newman won its fourth straight Division IV boys crown with 385 points, placing ahead of Shreveport’s Calvary Baptist.