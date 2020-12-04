BRUSLY — Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said his defense hasn’t gotten enough credit for their performance this season, but after Friday night’s performance that might change.
After the Bears defense held Mansfield to six points last week, the unit one-upped itself to help Church Point earn a 22-0 victory over No. 20 Brusly in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
How it was won
Brusly, a team known for running the football, came out with a different approach Friday and tried to get things going through the air.
Brusly quarterback Sammy Daquano attempted 35 passes, which was the most he attempted in a game all season. He completed 17 throws for 168 yards but threw two interceptions.
Tylon Citizen’s 5-yard run late in the first quarter gave Church Point (7-0) a 6-0 lead.
Brusly (5-4) put together a solid drive and was looking to get points just before halftime. Daquano dropped back and threw it toward a receiver near the end zone but Armstead Mouton picked off the pass at the Church Point 2-yard line. The stop allowed Church Point to hold a 6-0 advantage at halftime.
The Bears started the third quarter with a drive that lasted six minutes but didn’t get any points to show for it. Citizen scored his second touchdown of the night late in the third quarter on a 41-yard run.
The successful 2-point conversion put Church Point ahead by two scores.
The teams traded punts throughout the fourth quarter. Bears quarterback Dylan Stelly put an exclamation point on the victory with a 14-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes left to play. Stelly led the Bears in rushing with 69 yards on eight attempts.
Player of the game
Tylon Citizen, Church Point
Citizen carried the ball 11 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdown runs were of 5 and 41 yards.
They said it
Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux
“We knew it would be a hard-fought game. We knew both teams were really good on defense. We felt the first team to flinch would put themselves in a bind. Hats off to our kids. We have a group of kids. We only had one returning starter on offense. We were able to finish the game. We were able to put some drives together and we did enough to get the victory tonight.”
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler
“They were just who we thought they would be. They wanted to eat up the clock and shorten the game and make every single play critical. We had some plays out there and we have to make those plays and take advantage of those opportunities. They’re hard to get off the field 3-and-out and we were able to do that a few times, but not every time. You almost have to do that every time with the way they want to shorten the game.”
Notable
- While Brusly attempted 35 passes, Church Point dropped back to throw four times, threw passes coming from Stelly. He completed 2 of 3 for 27 yards. The other throw came on a trick play from Andy Briceno.
- Brusly missed a 34-yard field goal on its opening drive that Schooler thought went through the uprights.
- For the third straight game, Brusly’s penalties eclipsed the 100-yard mark. The Panthers committed 11 penalties totaling 105 yards.