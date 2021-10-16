Monday
Episcopal vs, Baker at Baker Middle School, 5 p.m.
White Castle at East Iberville, 5 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
University at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Southern Lab at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Zachary, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Northeast at The Dunham School, 6 p.m.
St. James at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
McKinley at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Capitol, 5 p.m.
Belaire at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle School, 5 p.m.
Cristo Rey at University, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Central, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Tara at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at St. John, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Brusly at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Walker, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
East Iberville at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.
Baker at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Port Allen, 5 p.m.
False River Academy at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Episcopal at University, 6 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle School, 6 p.m.
Dunham at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Brusly at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Terrebonne at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Thrive Academy at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
West Feliciana at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Belaire at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.
St. Amant at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Walker at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
University at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Livonia, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Tara at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Central at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Family Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday
E.D. White at St. Joseph’s Academy, 11 a.m.
Ascension Catholic at University, 2 p.m.