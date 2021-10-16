BR.westfelstmikevb.101321 458.jpg

St. Michael’s Audrey Doming (3) battles at the net with West Feliciana’s Taja Lofton (7) and Olivia Kent (1) in the Division III, District 5 volleyball contest between St. Michael and West Feliciana Tuesday at St. Michael High. St. Michael won best of five games in straight sets, 25-10, 25-15 and 25-15.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Monday

Episcopal vs, Baker at Baker Middle School, 5 p.m.

White Castle at East Iberville, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

University at Port Allen, 6 p.m.

Southern Lab at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at Zachary, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Northeast at The Dunham School, 6 p.m.

St. James at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

McKinley at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Belaire at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle School, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at University, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Baton Rouge High at Central, 6 p.m.

St. Amant at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Tara at Istrouma, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at St. John, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Brusly at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Live Oak at Walker, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

East Iberville at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

Baker at Northeast, 5 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

False River Academy at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at University, 6 p.m.

St. Michael vs. Mentorship Academy at McKinley Middle School, 6 p.m.

Dunham at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Brusly at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Terrebonne at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Thrive Academy at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

West Feliciana at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

Scotlandville at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Belaire at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 5 p.m.

St. Amant at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

Walker at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

University at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Livonia, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Tara at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Istrouma at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Central at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Thrive Academy at Family Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday

E.D. White at St. Joseph’s Academy, 11 a.m.

Ascension Catholic at University, 2 p.m.

View comments