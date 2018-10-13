At Crawfish Aquatics pool
Girls
Team totals: 1, Baton Rouge High 422. 2, Lutcher 312. 3, Zachary 263. 4, Denham Springs 169. 5, Lee 126, West Feliciana 126. 7, Brusly 98. 8, Runnels 66. 9, Walker 56. 10, Woodlawn 44. 11, Holden 30. 12, St. Michael 18. 13, Live Oak 17.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Baton Rouge High A 2:03.97. 2, Lutcher 2:28.06. 3, West Feliciana 2:31.29.
200 freestyle: 1, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 2:05.37. 2, Karlie Porter, Zachary, 2:08.53. 3, Anacelia Galeano, BRHS, 2:11.18.
200 individual medley: 1, Amanda Ricter, BRHS, 2:27.29. 2, Heidi Feng, BRHS, 2:34.00. 3, Hannah Hirstius, Holden, 2:39.90.
50 freestyle: 1, Abby Yoes, Zachary, 27.75. 2, Kealyn Wang, BRHS, 28.23. 3, Madison Vicknair, Lutcher, 28.59.
100 butterfly: 1, Anacelia Galeano, BRHS, 1:04.58. 2, Karlie Porter, Zachary, 1:05.87. 3, Reagan Edwards, West Feliciana, 1:10.38
100 freestyle: 1, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 57.68. 2, Abby Yoes, Zachary, 1:01.39. 3, Erin Oehrle, Runnels, 1:01.75.
500 freestyle: 1, Amanda Richter, BRHS, 6:15.08. 2, Heidi Feng, BRHS, 6:22.27. 3, Oliva Delahoussaye, Lee, 6:28.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Lutcher 1:54.24. 2, BRHS 1:54.63. 3, Zachary 1:55.05.
100 backstroke: 1, Reagan Edwards, West Feliciana, 1:06.70. 2, Phoebe Hemmerling, BRHS, 1:06.83. 3, Kealyn Wang, BRHS, 1:10.63.
100 breaststroke: 1, Kate Oherle, Runnels, 1:23.28. 2, Alexis Laiche, Lutcher, 1:24.82. 3, Lilly Jarreau, Lee, 1:25.95.
400 freestyle relay: 1, BRHS 4:10.53. 2, Zachary 4:14.17. 3, Lutcher 4:31.82.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Baton Rouge High 376. 2, Zachary 311.50. 3, Lutcher 236. 4, Plaquemine 154. 5, Brusly 136.50. 6, Denham Springs 125. 7, Lee 121. 8, St. Michael 106. 9, Runnels 97. 10, Walker 96. 11, West Feliciana 91. 12, Woodlawn 65. 13, Live Oak 24.
Top individuals
200 medley relay: 1, Zachary 1:53.88. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:58.08. 3, Brusly 2:03.09.
200 freestyle: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 1:54.82. 2, Eric Wang, BRHS, 1:55.02. 3, Tomas Galvez, BRHS, 2:07.17.
200 IM: 1, Lee 2:07.14. 2, Eric King, Zachary, 2:07.27. 3, Jered Poland, Walker, 2:11.04.
50 freestyle: 1, Spencer Spivak, Runnels, 24.52. 2, Price Cutrer, Brusly, 24.60. 3, Michael Joshua, BRHS, 24.73.
100 butterfly: 1, Jered Poland, Walker, 1:00.40. 2, Richard Ge, BRHS, 1:01.72. 3, Tristan Vessel, Zachary, 1:01.88.
100 freestyle: 1, Eric Wang, BRHS, 51.59. 2, Aiden Peterkin, Zachary, 54.16. 3, Michael Joshua, BRHS, 55.23.
500 freestyle: 1, Camron Wang, Lee, 5:33.98. 2, Tomas Galvez, BRHS, 5:33.98. 3, Jack Dunford, Zachary, 5:37.92.
200 freestyle relay: 1, BRHS 1:39.76. 2, Zachary 1:44.73. 3, Denham Springs 1:45.73.
100 backstroke: 1, Sammy Hestand, Plaquemine, 1:04.94. 2, Joseph Miller, St. Michael, 1:06.30. 3, Gavin Lanka, BRHS, 1:10.86.
100 breaststroke: 1, Eric King, Zachary, 1:05.64. 2, Conan Zhang, BRHS, 1:08.80. 3, Jake Morgan, Plaquemine, 1:09.35.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Zachary 3:37.86. 2, BRHS 3:45.79. 3, Denham Springs 4:05.75.