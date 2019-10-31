Are you ready for some high school volleyball, swimming or cross country? Yes, there is a little something for everyone.
The Dunham School helps close out the volleyball regular season by hosting its Skeleton Classic at Team Sportsplex starting at 4 p.m. Friday. The tourney concludes Saturday.
The Metro Cross Country meet begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Highland Road Park. Meanwhile, the first day of the Capital City Swim League Championship begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
Here is the breakdown:
SKELETON CLASSIC: The two-day tourney features teams from across the state. Teams will wear pink Friday and dress in Halloween costumes Saturday.
Local teams entered include host Dunham, Central, Catholic-PC, St. Michael, Dutchtown, East Ascension, Parkview Baptist and St. John. Four courts will be used each day at Team Sportsplex. Last matches in the round robin event are set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
METRO CROSS COUNTRY: Races begin at 8 a.m. with the three-mile boys varsity race. The three-mile girls varsity is next at 8:30 a.m. at Highland. Two-mile middle school races also are included in the event.
Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy are the top-ranked teams in the state and are the favorites to win the team title. Owen Simon of Catholic and Episcopal’s James Christian are among the boys competitors to watch. Annie Fink of Runnels was the girls runner-up at the Catholic High Invitational held last month.
CCSL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Preliminaries for girls competitors start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by boys prelims at 12:30 p.m. at the Crawfish pool.
The combined finals for the 25-team league is set for 1 p.m. Sunday. Catholic has won the last 29 boys titles, while St. Joseph’s Academy has a string of 19 consecutive CCSL titles.
Rylee Moore of Parkview Baptist (200-yard individual medley, 100 backstroke) helps lead the list of girls competitors to watch, while distance specialist Mason Nyboer (200, 500 freestyles) is among the boys competitors to watch.