District 10-2A play helped prepare No. 2 Doyle and No. 13 French Settlement for deep playoff runs into the Class 2A baseball quarterfinals.
The district play format paired schools to battle three times in four days. That allowed district champion Doyle (26-11) and third-place finisher French Settlement (15-14) to build pitching depth that will be needed in the quarterfinal best-of-three series this weekend. St. Thomas Aquinas (22-9), the second-place finisher, is the second seed in Division III and had a bye into the quarterfinals.
“The three-game district series really helped our team,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “Our hard work is really paying off. We reached one of our goals by making the quarterfinals. We want to keep it going.”
No. 7 Avoyelles Public Charter (17-5) travels to Doyle Elementary for a 6 p.m. Friday game. Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m. with a second game around 2 p.m. if necessary.
French Settlement travels to No. 5 Kinder (20-15) at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. A third game if necessary is set for about 3 p.m. This is French Settlement’s first trip into the quarterfinals since 2007 in Class B.
French Settlement coach Jaime Gautreau said Doyle is a solid all-around team.
“Doyle has a deep pitching staff and is solid on defense,” he said. “They hit the ball and are well-coached.”
Beatty said sophomore Andrew Yuratich (8-2, 82 strikeouts) will draw the first start for the Tigers. Brock Adams (5-2, 66 strikeouts) is set to start the first game Saturday. Logan Turner (3-1), Kolt Mitchell (3-3) and Hunter Mizell (3-0) are also available.
Leading hitters for Doyle include Braden Keen (.465, 37 RBIs, 13 doubles, seven triples), Mason Davis (.404, 40 runs scored), Tyson Stewart (.385, 53 RBIs, eight homers, nine doubles) and Cade Watts (.343, 23 runs scored).
“The biggest thing is we need to play seven innings,” Beatty said. “We have a young group of players. We didn’t play as well as we’re capable of in the regionals. We were in a good groove before that.”
French Settlement knocked off No. 4 DeQuincy in the regionals and won the past two games 12-3 and 10-4 after losing the opener 10-2. Kinder eliminated the Lions 2-0 in the regional round last season.
“We really put the ball in play and got some bunts down too,” Gautreau said of the regional performance. “We know Kinder can hit. We’re a pretty scrappy team. We’re not flashy, but we’re consistent.”
Bryce Fruge (6-4, 2.5 ERA) draws the Friday start for FSHS. “We like our chances with Bryce on the mound,” Gautreau said. “He has four pitches he can throw for strikes and has good command.”
Gannon Allison (3-3), Hunter Wheat (2-1) and Roman Hodges (4-3) could see action.
Jonas LeBourgeois (.341, 22 RBIs), Allison (.348, 22 RBIs, 22 runs scored), leadoff Ben Andrews (.305, 17 RBIs, 20 runs scored), Fruge (.269, 16 RBIs, eight doubles) and Hodges (.280, 16 RBIs) are leading hitters for FSHS.
Beatty said the Lions can hit throughout their batting order.
“Every French Settlement player is a tough out,” he said. “I like their approach at the plate, and they don’t strike out much. They have three quality arms.”
French Settlement hit .265 in the regular season, but is hitting .320 in the playoffs.