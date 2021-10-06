St. Joseph's Academy player Erin Beene (23) and Dominican O'Neil Haddad reach for the ball over the net during the Division I LHSAA Volleyball State Championships at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Dominican is the LHSAA Volleyball Division I State Champions. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)