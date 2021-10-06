History will not exactly repeat itself, but it will come close as the LHSAA makes plans to host its state volleyball tournament Nov. 11-13 at UL’s Cajundome in Lafayette.
It would mark the first time the state tournament has been held somewhere other than Kenner’s Ponchartrain Center since 2005 when damage caused by Hurricane Katrina forced a one-year move to Lafayette’s Comeaux High School.
Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Aug. 30, damaged the Ponchartrain Center causing officials to look elsewhere for a state tournament site.
“We have been working on this for over a week,” LHSAA assistant executive director Karen Hoyt said. “We reached out to several facilities, and this afternoon the Cajundome got back in touch with us and said they were able to move a game to another date to accommodate us. Hopefully, we can get things finalized by the end of the week.”
Two weeks ago, the LHSAA was notified by Pontchartrain Center officials that its site might not be available as the area continues to recover from the Category 4 hurricane.
Days later, Hoyt said Pontchartrain Center officials reported remediation on the building would not be done until Nov. 9, which would not allow enough time to reassemble the facility to host the tournament two days later.
Hoyt said the River Center in Baton Rouge, Southeastern Louisiana's University Center in Hammond and the Alario Center in Westwego were among the sites contacted about hosting the three-day tourney that features teams from five divisions.