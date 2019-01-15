Doyle built a big lead and weathered a dramatic finish to notch an 81-72 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in a high-powered Class 2A girls basketball matchup Tuesday night.
The Tigers led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter before the Falcons used the play of Jaylyn James and Lily Maggio to get within one point, 71-70, with 1:35 remaining.
James scored 15 fourth-quarter points and finished with a game-high 30, while Maggio scored 11 of her 19 points in the final period. Doyle (23-2, 2-0) outscored the STM 11-2 down the stretch with free throws, along with a well-placed 3-pointer by its top scorer, Presleigh Scott, that made it 74-71 with less than a minute left. Scott finished with 29 for the Tigers, the top team in the most recent 2A power ratings.
“In the first half we really got after it and got a big lead,” Scott said. “In the second half we were a little timid. We had to get after it and tell each other to work harder. We all work together as a team, it’s not just one person. If one person is off, then someone else steps up.”
The game played at Doyle Elementary had an emotional sequence in the final 1:35. It included technical fouls on STA’s James and Jade Brumfield. Both players were called for technical fouls after being whistled for personal fouls on plays where the Falcons pressed the Tigers, looking to force turnover.
Because technical fouls also count as personal fouls, each player fouled out — James at the 1:12 mark and Brumfield with 34 seconds to go, taking two offensive threats out of the game for STA.
“We can’t keep digging ourselves a hole like we did tonight and hope to win,” STA coach Courtney Silewicz said. “We have to come out intense from the beginning and under control. We were out of control tonight.
“We also can’t have two technicals at the end of a game and hope to win. We have to understand the officials will call their game and we have to adjust.”
Three other players scored in double figures for Doyle — Meghan Watson (16), Elise Jones (12) and Sydney Taylor (11). Brumfield pitched in 14 points for the Falcons.
Doyle raced out to an 18-10 first-quarter lead. St. Thomas Aquinas — the No. 2 team in the latest Division III select power ratings — got within three points twice in the second period. The Tigers outscored STA 18-7 in the final four minutes and led 39-25 at halftime. They later led 54-39 going into the final quarter.
One issue for Doyle was free-throw shooting. The Tigers made just 14 of 33 free throws, which helped open the door for St. Thomas Aquinas’ comeback.
“Sometimes it is not pretty, but you have to make do with whatever happens in the end,” Doyle coach Samantha White said. “The first half I thought we played well. We’re never good at holding the ball and for some reason we wanted to hold it and not push the ball up the floor. They’re a great team. I’m glad we came out with the win.”