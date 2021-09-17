Looking to build off a season-opening win against East Ascension, the Scotlandville Hornets still have some building to do after Friday’s 42-28 loss to Warren Easton.
The Hornets offense sprinted out of the gate, with senior quarterback C’Zavian Teasett dissecting the Fighting Eagles’ offense both through the air and on the ground before scoring on a seven-yard touchdown run. While Scotlandville’s offense stalled in the second half, the Fighting Eagles stuck to a ground game that that became increasingly more impressive as the game wore on.
How it was won
The Hornets relied heavily on bell cow back Marlon Gunn, Jr. to move the chains on short yardage downs early on, but Teasset didn’t have to rely on the running game to move the chains; He threw for 111 yards in the first quarter alone, aided by a 59 yard strike to John Hubbard that set the Hornets up for the second touchdown.
Chance Williams dominated the backfield touches for the rest of the first half, but the Hornets still leaned on the pass to pad their lead, with Hubbard hauling in another pass for 25 yards and Damien Knighten scoring on a 42-yard catch early in the second quarter.
The Fighting Eagles, on the other hand, struggled to find any rhythm on offense until the end of the second quarter, when Jirrea Johnson tucked in a two-yard touchdown run and converted the two-point conversion for Warren Easton’s only score of the first half.
The Eagles struck lightning with 16 seconds left in the half, when Gunn lost a fumble on his own 6 yard line. Johnson made quick work of the senior’s misfortune with a one-yard sneak to bring the deficit to one score before half.
Warren Easton kept up the offensive momentum on the second half, with Fred Robertson and Jay Gordon pacing the Eagles’ backfield and scoring efforts, mixed in with a pair of goalline touchdowns from Johnson.
Player of the Game
Fred Robertson, RB, Warren Easton: Although Fighting Eagles running back Jay Gordon had a perfectly respectable night on the gridiron and on the stat sheet, it was Robertson who gave Warren Easton their first and last two-score lead, effectively winning the game.
Robertson spelled Gordon after the first drive and saw the bulk of the carries after that point, with Gordon serving as a change-of-pace back. The sophomore parlayed his opportunity into touchdown runs of 30 and 35 yards on his way to his first 100-yard game of the season.
They said it
Ricard, on the growth of junior receiver John Hubbard: “He’s just gotta keep competing. He’s been doing a good job in the off season putting in the work this year and it’s paying off so far.”
Warren Easton coach Jerry Phillips, on his team’s change in offense: “I’m not ashamed to tell people that we’re going to run the ball this year. People are used to seeing the Warren Easton with the high-flying offense and throwing the ball around. We can still do that, but I’m an old school guy and that’s what I like.
Notable
- Teasett threw 16 times in the first half, completing 11 of them for 195 yards.
- Prior to his 67-yard touchdown run, Gunn’s longest run of the night was his first, which went for 13 yards.
- Gordon also posted a 100-yard performance for the Fighting Eagles, including a one-yard touchdown run.