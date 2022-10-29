Class 5A
1. Destrehan (9-0) beat East St. John, 48-7
2. Edna Karr (5-3) beat Archbishop Rummel, 35-14
3. Catholic-BR (8-1) beat Scotlandville, 38-0
4. Zachary (7-1) beat Liberty, 62-12
5. Ruston (8-1) beat Ouachita Parish, 47-13
6. John Curtis (8-1) beat Brother Martin, 23-14
7. West Monroe (7-1) beat Alexandria, 24-13
8. St. Augustine (6-2) did not play
9. Parkway (7-2) lost to Airline, 41-20
10. Southside (8-1) beat Lafayette, 38-19
Others receiving votes: East St. John (8-1) lost to Destrehan, 48-7, Carencro (7-2) lost to Acadiana, 21-20, Acadiana (6-3) beat Carencro, 21-20, Airline (6-3) beat Parkway, 41-20, Scotlandville (5-3), Archbishop Rummel (5-4) lost to Edna Karr, 35-14, Slidell (8-1) beat Fontainebleau, 35-0, Dutchtown (5-3) lost to Denham Springs, 21-17, Brother Martin (5-4) lost to John Curtis, 23-14.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (8-1) beat Westgate, 42-34
2. Warren Easton (7-1) plays Abramson Saturday
3. Teurlings Catholic (8-1) beat Northside, 45-14
4. Lafayette Christian (7-2) beat North Vermilion, 34-0
5. Neville (7-2) beat Franklin Parish, 51-28
6. De La Salle (8-0) plays McMain Saturday
7. Lutcher (8-1) beat Morgan City, 72-0
8. North DeSoto (9-0) beat Bossier, 56-16
9. Opelousas (8-1) beat Breaux Bridge, 45-0
10. Westgate (6-3) lost to St. Thomas More, 42-34
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana (9-0) beat Broadmoor, 55-8, Plaquemine (9-0) beat Ferriday, 52-14, Northwood-SH (7-2) beat Woodlawn-SH, 48-0, Archbishop Shaw (7-2) beat Higgins, 48-6, Leesville (7-2) lost to Eunice, 38-33.
Class 3A
1. Union Parish (8-1) beat Wossman, 55-12
2. E.D. White (8-1) beat Sam Houston, 21-14
3. Church Point (9-0) beat Kaplan, 36-29
4. St. James (8-1) beat Berwick, 61-47
5. Iowa (8-1) beat St. Louis, 29-21
6. University (6-3) beat Collegiate Baton Rouge, 48-0
7. Madison Prep (6-3) beat Glen Oaks, 48-12
8. Carroll (8-0) beat Richwood, 19-16
9. Bogalusa (7-1) beat Pine, 56-15
10. Parkview Baptist (8-1) beat Port Allen, 37-0
Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy (8-1) beat Patrick Taylor, 48-6, St. Louis (7-2) lost to Iowa, 29-21, Abbeville (5-4) lost to St. Martinville, 42-19, Amite (6-3) beat Sterlington, 26-20, Sterlington (4-5) lost to Amite, 26-20
Class 2A
1. Many (8-0) beat Red River, 42-0
2. Newman (7-1) beat M.L. King Charter, 41-12
3. Dunham (8-1) beat Baker, 41-6
4. Mangham (8-1) beat Rayville, 62-8
5. Calvary Baptist (7-2) beat Lakeside, 63-0
6. Notre Dame (7-2) beat Grand Lake, 45-7
7. St. Charles Catholic (6-3) beat Country Day, 35-14
8. North Caddo (6-3) lost to Loyola Prep, 41-22
9. Welsh (8-0) won via forfeit
10. Oak Grove (6-3) beat General Trass, 51-8
Others receiving votes: Rosepine (7-2) lost to Avoyelles, 68-45, Episcopal-BR (8-1) beat East Feliciana, 46-26, Avoyelles (6-3) beat Rosepine, 68-45, East Feliciana (5-4) lost to Episcopal-BR, 46-26, General Trass (6-3) lost to Oak Grove, 51-8
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (8-1) beat West Marion, Miss., 49-18
2. Vermilion Catholic (9-0) beat Central Catholic, 44-7
3. Homer (6-3) lost to Glenbrook, 21-14
4. Southern Lab (5-3) lost to Kentwood, 33-26
5. Kentwood (8-1) beat Southern Lab, 33-26
6. Logansport (6-3) lost to St. Mary’s, 24-8
7. Riverside (8-1) beat Varnado, 56-0
8. Glenbrook (9-0) beat Homer, 21-14
9. Haynesville (8-1) beat Ringgold, 64-0
10. Ascension Catholic (7-2) beat White Castle, 54-12
Others receiving votes: Catholic-PC (8-1) beat North Central, 44-0, Central Catholic (7-2) lost to Vermilion Catholic, 44-7, St. Frederick (6-2) beat River Oaks, 54-6, St. Martin’s (8-1) beat Cohen, 40-0, Opelousas Catholic (6-3) beat Sacred Heart, 40-6, Basile (8-1) beat Merryville, 41-12, St. Mary’s (7-1) beat Logansport, 24-8.