A game that was a pitchers' duel for more than five innings quickly unraveled for Shaw on Wednesday evening.
Shaw starting pitcher Cole Guidry tired in the bottom of the sixth, and Catholic seized the opportunity by scoring 10 runs as the top-seeded Bears defeated No. 8 Shaw 11-1 in game one of a Division I quarterfinal series at Catholic.
Game two of the best-of-three series will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Catholic.
The game was tied 1-1, but Catholic took control by sending 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning. Catholic (24-6) got four hits and took advantage of five walks during the inning.
Clayton Pourciau’s RBI double and Matthew Reinholtz’s two-run single were the key hits that fueled the uprising.
“In a tied ballgame, anything can happen," Catholic coach Brad Bass said. "That’s a credit to their pitcher and our pitcher.”
Catholic’s pitcher, Harris Waghalter, gave up an unearned run in the top of the first before holding Shaw scoreless the rest of the game. He allowed only two hits and struck out seven in six innings of work. After the first inning, Waghalter allowed only one runner to reach scoring position.
Guidry gave up six hits in the first five innings, but the only run Catholic scored came on Ben Robichaux’s solo home run to lead off the bottom of the third inning. That blast tied the game 1-1, and it stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth.
Guidry started the sixth with a strikeout before issuing a walk, his first of the game, to Prescott Marsh. Pourciau followed with a two-strike double down the left-field line to drive in pinch runner Brooks Wright.
After hitting a batter and giving up a single to load the bases, Guidry was relieved by Jayce LaCava, who had a chance to get out of the inning with Catholic holding a 2-1 lead. Instead, after a shallow fly to center for the second out, Catholic opened the floodgates.
Reinholtz picked up two strikes before delivering a two-run double to right field. LaCava then issued four consecutive walks as the Bears lead grew to 8-1. Designated hitter Daniel Harden ended the game with a bases-clearing double to right field.
“I told our guys whether its 2-1 or 11-1, it's game one and it's 1-0 in the series,” Shaw coach Doug Faust said. “We gave up nine runs with two outs, and we were one pitch away from getting out of that mess. I don’t know if we would have scored — their pitcher was throwing really good — but we like our chances down 2-1.”
Shaw (18-17) got a single from Cameron Bolden to lead off the game. He moved to second on a walk and scored when Catholic third baseman Cole Cranford’s throw to first was off the mark on Logan Muhleisen’s grounder.
Muhleisen was stranded at second in the fourth after hitting a one-out double.
Catholic 11, Shaw 1
SHS 100 000 -- 1 2 2
CHS 001 00(10) -- 11 10 2
WP: Harris Waghalter LP: Cole Guidry
Leaders: Shaw—Cameron Bolden 1-2, run; Logan Muhleisen 1-3. Catholic – Ben Robichaux 1-3, HR; Clayton Pourciau 1-4, 2b; Matthew Reinholtz 1-3, 2 RBI.
Team Record: Catholic 24-6. Shaw 18-17.