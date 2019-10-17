Reece Beekman fits the mold of a silent, but dangerous player on a basketball court. The senior guard moves stealthy on game nights, shooting down the dreams of Scotlandville High opponents one soft jumper at a time.
When the 6-foot-3 Beekman committed to Virginia, which won the NCAA title last spring, it was a big deal. A guy who has won three championships in high school is set to play at the college that just won THE championship.
For Beekman, it was another day, albeit a notable one, in a basketball life.
“I played soccer and I tried football for two years,” Beekman said. “But I always wanted to hoop. I love playing basketball and doing it with my team.”
As a junior, Beekman averaged 22.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists a game to help the Hornets claim their third straight Division I select title. He was the voted the title-game MVP for the second straight season.
A year earlier, Beekman stepped into the spotlight by winning that title-game award as current LSU player Ja’Vonte Smart, then a Scotlandville senior, passed the torch. A rival coach, Madison Prep’s Jeff Jones, says comparisons are inevitable. He also offers a blunt assessment.
“When Ja’Vonte was in the gym, you always knew he was there,” Jones said. “He was always talking … to the other players, the officials, opposing coaches and even to the fans in the stands.
“At the end of the night, he filled up every line on the stat sheet. Reece does the same thing, but he’s a quiet guy. If you watch him, his expression seldom changes. And at the end of the night, that stat sheet is full.”
There are other differences between the Scotlandville stars. Beekman considers Smart to be a role model. Unlike Smart, Beekman was not raised in Baton Rouge.
He grew up in Milwaukee and moved to Baton Rouge for his final year of middle school along with mother, Baton Rouge native Julie Jackson. Older brother Bryce Beekman, now a starting safety at Washington State, played football at Scotlandville as a senior.
Each summer, Beekman returns to Milwaukee to compete for the AAU team he grew up with. After a tournament and before a attending a nearby showcase, Beekman and his mother decided to squeeze in a trip to Virginia. The decision to commit was easy.
“I didn’t commit because the team just won the (NCAA) title,” Beekman said. “I mean, sure that’s great. But you look at the school and what it has to offer academically and otherwise … it is a great opportunity.”
After summer basketball, Beekman returned to Baton Rouge eager to do one thing — get back in the gym with his Hornet teammates. Though he plans to sign during November’s early-signing period, Beekman has no definite game plan. If teammates Carvell Teasett and Tai’Reon “Scooter” Joseph also elect to sign early, they will do it together, Beekman says.
The fact 6-5 Scotlandville post player Jonathan Horton, a breakout football star as a defensive lineman this fall, also now has a Virginia offer, Beekman has turned into a recruiter for the Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, Beekman counts the days until mid-November when the Hornets’ season begins.
“I think we can be better than we were last year,” Beekman said. “The games we lost last year I believe we could have won. I think all of us are better as players. Going undefeated is something we can aim for.”
One of the Hornets’ two losses a year ago was to District 4-5A rival Walker, last year’s 5A runner-up and the 2018 5A champion. The Wildcats are led by another top guard, LSU commitment Jalen Cook. The 6-0 Cook won a score of awards a year ago, including Louisiana’s Mr. Basketball.
“Personally, I think Reece was the best player in the state last year,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “And now he’s even better. His shot is even more consistent. He loves to pass to his teammates and with that wing span, which is about 6-6, he is a great defender.
“The first time I saw Reece I knew he could be special. He started as a freshman. The only other guy to do that here was Ja’Vonte.”
Beekman prefers to be a player who delivers for his team.
“All I want to do is win with my teammates,” Beekman said.