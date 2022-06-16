University High’s Charlie Garrison has been selected as the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Garrison, a senior midfielder, scored 23 goals and passed for 15 assists to help lead the Cubs (21-2-3) to the Division III LHSAA title. Garrison is also a two-time all-state selection and an All-Metro selection. He was also was voted the Division III Offensive MVP. He is the Baton Rouge area’s first Gatorade winner since Dutchtown’s Zayne Zezulka in 2019-20
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field. Winning the Louisiana award makes Garrison a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
Garrison has volunteers locally with Companion Animal Alliance, neighborhood cleanup initiatives and the U.S. Youth Soccer TOPSoccer program serving young athletes with disabilities.
“Charlie Garrison was the most dominant player we faced this season,” said Trey Labat, head coach at Archbishop Hannan High School. “He’s hard-working, dynamic and dangerous. He really controlled the midfield for University.”
Garrison maintained a 4.13 GPA. He has signed with the University of Alabama-Huntsville this fall.
Garrison joins recent Gatorade Louisiana Boys Soccer Players of the Year Jourdan Schumacher (2020-21, Lusher Charter School), Zezulka (2019-20, Dutchtown High School), Conner Walmsley (2018-19, St. Paul's School), and Shane Lanson (2017-18, Jesuit High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Garrison can award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.