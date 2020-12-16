After the 2019 football season, Episcopal quarterback Dylan Mehrotra decided to give up basketball to focus on his dream — getting a football scholarship.
The quest ended early Wednesday morning when the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Mehrotra signed with Alabama-Birmingham, complete with a social media welcome from the Blazers.
What happened in between is a recruiting story that is equal parts effort, social media ingenuity and pandemic driven. Mehrotra was among several local players who signed as the NCAAA’s early signing period began Wednesday.
“Giving up basketball was hard because that was a sport I loved and played for a long time,” Mehrotra explained. “But I wanted to work on getting better as a quarterback.”
In January, Mehrotra started making a couple of trips a month to Mobile, Ala., to QB Country, part of a chain of facilities in the southeast that caters to developing quarterbacks.
Former Country Day star Justin Ibieta of Tulane, Newman’s Arch Manning and Rummel’s Kyle Wickersham (Richmond signee) are among the quarterbacks who work out at the facility. QB Country’s Jeff Morris helped Mehrotra improve his mechanics, including his throwing motion and footwork.
“On film from his junior year you could see Dylan was this big, athletic kid with a huge upside,” Morris said. “We worked on cleaning up some things up and making him more polished. I couldn’t be more proud of Dylan and I think UAB is a good fit for him.”
As the pandemic shut down most of society last spring and summer it also shutteredthe college camps and workout combines players like Mehrotra would normally attending to display their wares.
With no offers in hand as the summer progressed, Mehrotra started posting short videos of his workouts either locally or in Mobile. They got some attention.
Morris then put together a two-minute “throws” video in July, which showcased Mehrotra doing a variety of throws. And from there, college offers began to come in.
Prairie View was first, followed by Lafayette College, Fordham, UAB and Bucknell. The offer from UAB struck a chord with Mehrotra for two reasons. He had attended basketball camps in that area. His EHS coach Travis Bourgeois played baseball there.
Mehrotra backed up the recruiting attention he garnered by helping the Knights advance to the Division III semifinals before losing 14-12 to Lafayette Christian.
He completed 57 of 99 passes for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also rushing for 168 yards and continues to push for other players to get recruited, including teammates Ryan Armwood, Thomas D’Armond, Oliver Jack and fellow QB Roman Mula of Parkview.
“Dylan was a great leader and team player for us,” Bourgeois said. “I think being committed early helped him relax. He had a heck of a year."
Other signees
Three defensive backs topped the list of other signees Wednesday.
Madison Prep’s Tyrell Raby(Memphis), Central’s Da’Veawn Armstead (TCU) and Scotlandville’s Jah’von Grigsby (Purdue) all signed with Power 5 schools.
Scotlandville wide receiver Reggie King (Prairie View) and Parkview Baptist receiver/defensive back Christian Williams (Sam Houston) also were among the signees.