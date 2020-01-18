Parkview Baptist girls soccer is focused on one thing — attacking.
The Eagles (12-0-2) defeated St. Michael 6-2 in a District 5 match behind the effort of attacking midfielder Sydney Charles. Charles accounted for two goals and two assists and was pivotal in transitioning defense into offense for Parkview.
St. Michael (13-3-1) came into Saturday as the No. 3 ranked team in Division III, and the Warriors had a chance to take a lead in the early moments. Parkview goalkeeper Kathryn Ryan saved a shot, and in the fifth minute, Charles slipped a pass to Jenna LaBonne for the opening goal.
Soon after Charles scored a goal off of a corner kick by Kaitlyn Parker. Eleven minutes later Parker found Charles again on a corner kick to give Parkview a 3-0 lead in the 31st minute.
St. Michael pulled one back on a corner kick in the 33rd minute. Blythe Waguespack found Maggie Denison for the Warriors' first goal.
But in the second half, Charles remained too much for St. Michael. She tallied her second assist on a beautiful goal by Hannah Clethen. Clethen picked up Charles’ pass on the right side of the box and slotted her shot just over the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.
“[Charles] runs that midfield,” Parkview coach Raphael Nunez said. “Instead of us worrying about the other team in the midfield, they are worried about putting players on her. Sometimes they put one, two players on her, and she still controls that midfield.”
With a 4-1 lead, Parkview’s Anna Kate Smith joined the scorers. In the 48th minute, Smith broke away from the defense and had her original shot saved but buried the put back for her first goal of the game.
Despite the deficit, St. Michael pressed on and continued to try to create chances. Morgan Domingue drew a penalty in the 51st minute, and Denison once again converted her opportunity.
St. Michael created multiple opportunities later in the match, but only made contact with the goal posts for the rest of the afternoon.
Smith finished off St. Michael with her second goal, giving Parkview a 6-2 edge.
“I think we might’ve had one or two in there, but we get pressing for it,” St. Michael coach Greg Hearn said. “Give the girls all the credit.”