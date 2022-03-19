Teurlings Catholic brought a high-powered offense to Central on Saturday afternoon, but the Wildcats were up to the task.
With pitchers D.J. Primeaux and Grayden Harris combining to limit the Rebels to four hits, Central handed Teurlings its first loss of the season, 7-4, in a game played at Central as part of the Live Oak/Gerry Lane tournament.
“We threw some pretty good dudes at them,” Central coach Leo McClure said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Teurlings and coach (Brooks) Badeaux. They are a good baseball team."
Teurlings (16-1) began its day with a 10-7 win in extra innings at Live Oak before making the short drive to Central.
The Wildcats (14-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the first, and kept the pressure on adding single runs in each of their next four at-bats.
Primeaux held Teurlings scoreless for three innings. In the top of the fourth, the Rebels broke through scoring four runs on three hits. They also got help from a misplayed fly ball that dropped in right-center and a Central throwing error on a force out at second base.
“The thought you’ve got to keep in mind is they’re as good a hitting team as we’ve seen all year,” McClure said. “They are difficult to get out, so if you extend an inning with a walk or an error or a hit batter, they can hurt you.”
Primeaux needed 36 pitches to get out of the fourth inning as Teurlings sliced Central’s lead to 5-4. The Wildcats went on to take a 7-4 lead through five innings and relied on Harris to get the final five outs.
Harris ended the Teurlings sixth with two strikeouts after entering with two runners on base. The Rebels loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Harris got a strikeout to end the game.
“This is a good test for our team early in the year,” Badeaux said. “It weathers us a little bit, but if you want to be the best team you’ve got to play against some of the best teams.”
Jude Gremillion and Primeaux each had two hits and an RBI to lead Central at the plate.
Gremillion led off the Central first with a single, and later scored the game's first run on Primeaux’ single to right. The lead grew to 3-0 when Taylor Walters scored on a groundout and an error that allowed Primeaux to come home.
Gremillion added an RBI double in the second, and Caleb Easterling hit a solo home run in the third inning. Central’s scored its final two runs on a balk and a wild pitch.
Teurlings starter Laykin Usie gave up five runs and five hits in three innings.