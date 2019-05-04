Catholic High is headed to Sulphur.
A seven-hit, eight-run sixth inning sent the Bears to a 13-3 mercy-rule victory to take game three of the quarterfinal series against Holy Cross.
“We're excited,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “We can’t wait to come back Monday and start preparing.”
The Bears asserted themselves immediately as right fielder Kason Cullins robbed a Holy Cross home run on the first at-bat of the game and the Tigers went three up, three down the first inning.
Catholic designated hitter Addison Ainsworth led off the top of the first with a home run on a full count, taking it deep over the right-field wall.
Ainsworth finished the game 2-for-2 with a home run, RBI single and two walks.
“That’s why he hits leadoff,” Bass said. “He can come in and start the game off with a bang. He’s a heck of a player.”
Catholic extended its lead to 2-0 when left fielder Zach Ordeneaux was hit by a pitch and came home on an RBI single by center fielder Jackson Thomas.
Holy Cross was constantly attempting to chip away at Catholic’s lead but never overcame the deficit. Tigers second baseman Adrian Aguilar hit a solo shot over the right-field wall to cut the lead to 2-1.
A bases loaded walk by Holy Cross first baseman John Dade Wooton tied the game 2-2 going into the bottom of the third inning.
Catholic responded immediately when Ordeneaux beat out the throw for an infield single and Thomas grounded out to send him home for a 3-2 lead — one the Bears never squandered.
Catholic added to its lead the following inning. A bases-loaded walk from Ainsworth added one run and an RBI groundout from Ordeneaux gave Catholic a 5-2 lead.
Holy Cross threatened in the top of the fifth inning, loading the bases on a hit and two walks. Catholic pitcher Welsey Callegan then walked in a run, forcing the Bears to go to left-hander Luke Evans.
Evans brought life ended the inning on three straight strikeouts.
“We struggled all year with situational hitting and plate discipline, and that came back to haunt us,” Holy Cross coach Trey Guillot said. “We didn’t control the strike zone the way we needed to.”
In two innings, Evans faced six batters. He struck out five and allowed no hits.
“I wasn’t thinking about anything,” Evans said. “Just throwing strikes and helping out my teammates. The curveball was for sure working.”
Catholic continued to add to its lead in the bottom of the sixth inning where Ainsworth continued to dominate at the plate, driving a two-RBI single to make it 7-3. New pitcher Bryan Broussard walked in another run and Holy Cross changed pitchers for the third time in two innings.
New pitcher Aiden Patcheco was not able to stop the bleeding as Catholic center fielder Jackson Thomas hit a two-run double and second baseman Eric Hebert cleared the bases with one of his own to extend the Bears’ lead to 12-3.
An RBI single from Cullins ended the game 13-3.
“From the second they dumped the tarp to when we got on the field for BP, there was just something about it,” Bass said. “They expected to win, expected to play well, and they did today.”