DENHAM SPRINGS — Zachary began the season with back-to-back losses, raising concerns about a team that had to replace 18 starters.
Two games into the District 4-5A season, the Broncos may still be a work in progress.
But they continued to make strides Friday in a 41-13 win over Denham Springs, building their winning streak to four games and remaining perfect in the league.
"We want to use that momentum to keep pushing forward," Zachary coach David Brewerton said.
Fourth-year starter Keilon Brown behind center is the one constant for a team with so much unproven talent around him.
Brown was his usual self in tormenting the Yellow Jackets through the air, connecting on three touchdown passes in the first half and finishing with 175 yards passing.
In the ground game, he led an offense that turned run-heavy in the second half, busting free for a key 52-yard score and finishing with 90 yards on 11 carries.
Junior receiver Chris Hilton was a focal point with two TD receptions in the first half.
In the second, running backs RJ Allen and Rodrick Duhe were heavily involved.
Brewerton credited assistant coach Dru Nettles with implementing an adjustment during halftime after noticing an area in the running game Zachary could exploit.
Nettles is a Denham Springs alum. He was the school's head coach from 2005-16.
"It was an awesome adjustment," Brewerton said. "He's been a tremendous addition to our staff, and he did a great job of putting something in there."
Denham Springs (1-6, 0-2 in 4-5A) suffered its fourth straight loss.
However, the Yellow Jackets stayed within striking distance until Brown's long TD run made it a 34-13 game with 8:42 left.
Early in the third quarter, Denham Springs trailed only 21-10 when Phillip Earnhart pounced on a muffed punt, allowing the offense to set up first-and-10 at the ZHS 14.
Four plays later, the Yellow Jackets settled for Cameron Beall's 33-yard field goal.
"We've got to turn that into a touchdown," Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. "You replace that three with seven, I think it's a completely different game."
The Yellow Jackets got their only touchdown when Luke Lunsford found Hayden Horne over the top to make it 14-10 late in the first half.
Lunsford finished 12 of 27 for 160 yards.
The Zachary defense kept him under duress, sacking the senior quarterback seven times.
The Yellow Jackets were forced to punt nine times.
"I love the fight tonight," Conides said. "I love the character and effort. I believe in them."
Zachary, a two-time reigning state champion, has won 15 straight district games dating to late 2016.
"It is taking a while, but we are getting through every week and fighting for four quarters," Brewerton said. "Hopefully, we continue to compete. You see sometimes that our older guys are getting through to our younger guys."