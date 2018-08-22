Here's an in-depth preview of the 2018 high school football season for a few Baton Rouge-area schools.
Albany
Coach: Michael Janis
2017: 8-3
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*C Pierce Ziebarth (5-9, 265), *OG Dawson Smith (5-5, 210), *OT Ronnie Turbeville (6-0, 305), *OG Jacob Giachetti (5-6, 260), OT Noah Canet (6-4, 305), *TE Tyler Bates (6-1, 165), *WR Chase Robertson (5-6, 155), RB Rhett Wolfe (5-7, 140), *RB Justin Parrish (5-6, 165), *FB Casey Thompson (6-0, 175), QB Jerimiah Doherty (6-1, 175)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Pierce Ziebarth (5-9, 265), *DT Ian Miller (5-9, 280), *DT Ronnie Turbeville (6-0, 305), *DE David Perez (5-10, 270), LB Tyler Bates (6-1, 165), DB Orlando Pineda (5-7, 160), *DB Rhett Wolfe (5-7, 140), DB Nicholas Prejaun (5-6, 165), DB Jerimiah Doherty (6-1, 175), *DB Dae Doherty (5-9, 160)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
First-year coach Michael Janis has a bit of a fixer upper on his hands after the Hornets of District 7-3A made some history by hosting a playoff game. Two RBs who combined for 3,700 rushing yards graduated which leaves a huge void in Janis’ single-wing offense. New starters must emerge quickly on both sides of the ball.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Time to put it on the line to lead the way? With four OL starters returning and three DL starters back that seems like a pretty solid option for the Hornets. If QB/DB Jerimiah Doherty can run the offense efficiently, Albany will get another key boost of confidence.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Coach: David Simoneaux (22-12)
2017: 10-2
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*LT Reed Lambert (6-1, 195, Jr.), WR Ethan Elliot (6-0, 150, Sr.), LG Andrew Bonaventure (6-1, 225, So.), *WR Andrew Grezaffi (5-9, 180, Sr.), *C Reed Rivet (5-11, 220, Sr.), QB Aiden Vosburg (6-0, 165, So.), *RB Colin Grezaffi (5-10, 170, Jr.), *RG Omar Aguilar (5-8, 245, Sr.), *WR Nick Carriere (5-10, 174, Jr.), *RT Duncan Fremin (6-0, 200, Sr.), WR Chayse Buriege (5-11, 155, So.), TE Justin Vosburg (5-11, 215, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Kaleb McDowell (5-11, 195, Sr.), DT Brandon Riddle (5-10, 220, Jr.), *DT Will Dunham (5-8, 255, Jr.), *DE Luke Torres (5-8, 250, Jr.), *LB Nick Carriere (5-10, 170, Jr.), LB Brock Bullara (5-11, 170, Sr.), *LB Aaron Beatty (5-8, 170, Jr.), *CB Micah Cifreo (5-10, 170, Jr.), *FS Matthew Langlois (5-11, 170, So.), SS Colin Grezaffi (5-10, 165, Jr.), *CB Karson Moore (6-0, 155, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Hornets of District 5-1A look to build on last year’s success, but must replace its QB and top rusher from a year ago. Aiden Vosburg takes over at QB and two-year starter Nick Carriere, a WR/LB, is among the players in line to take on more of a leadership role.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
A total of 11 returning starters, including six on offense, should service the Hornets well. Those 10 wins from a year ago should also be a huge confidence booster as the CHSPC looks to establish its program as a consistent contender for 5-1A honors and a post-season wins.
Donaldsonville
Coach: Brian Richardson (12-11)
2017: 8-4
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
OT Jalen Winchester (5-10, 210, Sr.), G Acquindas Rodrigue (5-10, 225, Sr.), C Rashad Millien (5-9, 215, Sr.), G Willie Picou (6-0, 270, Jr.), OT Laron Lang (5-11, 230, Sr.), QB Joshua Collier (5-9, 155, So.), QB Treveyon Brown (5-10, 160, Fr.), *RB Rae land Johnson (5-8, 175, So.), WR Jeffery Johnson (5-11, 170, Sr.), WR Tyrese Ester (5-8, 160, Jr.), WR Devonte Leblanc (6-2, 168, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Trevon Henderson (Sr.), DT Rashad Landry (So.), DE Terrell Brown (Sr.), LB Travis Joseph (Jr.), LB Devin Turner (Sr.), DB Jaquavious Tenner (Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Tigers’ colors are red and black, but they may want to add a touch of green. Richardson has just one starter back on offense and a smaller-than-usual number of seniors. DHS’ new starters will be pushed to achieve early, which is a good way to prepare for the always challenging District 10-3A race.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Youth and inexperience are usually counted as a negative. The Tigers traditionally have a fair share of size and athletic ability. If they use predistrict games to find the right combinations and the ways to avoid costly mistakes good things can happen. However, the schedule overall is a challenging one.
Livonia
Coach: Marc Brown (3-7)
2017: 3-7
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Kerri Wells (5-10, 175, Sr.), *RB Jordan Bailey (5-10, 205, Jr.), *SE Romano Butler (5-8, 160, Sr.), *SE Trey Victorian (5-7, 165, Jr.), *SE Demetrick Leonard (5-7, 155, Jr.), SE Jacobi Bellazin (5-9, 180, Jr.), C Jermaine Leonard (6-1, 275, Sr.), *OG Josh Wilson (6-1, 280, Sr.), *OT Payton Marks (6-2, 275, Sr.), OT Tavian Hurst (6-4, 275, Sr.), OG Demetrick Burks (5-11, 270, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DB Charles Harris (5-10, 185, Sr.), *LB Raget Wayne (5-7, 190, Jr.), *LB Brennen Jones (5-7, 190, Sr.), *DB Sherdon Cotton (5-11, 180, Sr.), *DB Brayden Brown (5-10, 175, Sr.), DB Jaren Derogers (5-7, 165, So.), *LB Myles Guidry (6-2, 195, Sr.), *DT Jeffery Bailey (5-10, 295, Sr.), *DT Demetrick Burks (5-11, 270, Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
There is a lot to like about the Wildcats of District 5-4A, especially on offense. QB Kerri Wells is a three-year starter and he has a group of talented receivers to throw to. With eight starters back on defense, there is the potential for huge improvements along with more stability in Marc Brown’s second year as coach.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
The cliché is, “Defense Wins Championships.” However, an offense like the one LHS will field should be able to score plenty of points. Wells is going for his third season as a 1,000-yard pass. WR Jacobi Bellazin is among the top prospects for 2020. There are other targets and offensive options, which is never a bad thing.
Slaughter Community Charter
Coach: Devyn Baker Sr. (5-16)
2017: 2-9
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Shane Duncan (6-0, 210, Sr.), *RB DaMiquin Minor (5-9, 170, Sr.), *WR DaMarco Goss (6-0, 180, Sr.), WR Qua Watson (5-5, 151, Sr.), WR Bryson Eubanks (5-9, 150, So.), WR Ketron Jones (5-10, 182, Jr.), LT Anthony Williams (6-0, 250, Sr.), LG Cedric Irvin (6-0, 285, Jr.), C Christen Armstead (5-10, 250 Sr.), RG J’Darius Carter (6-1, 340, So.), RT Bryce Turner (6-4, 200, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*FS Da’Marco Goss (6-0, 180, Sr.), SS Bryson Eubanks (5’9,150, So.) CB Ja’Quavieon Watson (5-5, 155, Sr.), CB Dejour Hall (5-10, 155, Sr.), *DE Bryce Turner (6’5 200, Jr.), DL Cedric Irvin (6-0, 285, Jr.), DL Anthony Williams (6-1, 240, Sr.), LB Christian Hawkins (6-0 195, So.), *LB *DaMiquin Minor (5-9, 170, Sr.) LB Dalin Chapman (5-9,190, So.), LB Ke’Tron Jones (5-10, 182, Jr.).
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Knights of District 5-1A persevered through injuries and inexperience in their first varsity season in 2017. How much better they can be is a point of debate. Staying injury free and finding ways to eliminate costly mistakes on offense and defense will be much-needed next step toward success.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Two-way starters Da’Marco Goss and DaMinquin Minor are like Swiss Army knivesand expecy them to lead the way for Slaughter Community Charter. Keeping both players healthy and getting them in the right places to make plays is the key.
St. James
Coach: Robert Valdez (90-44)
2017: 9-4
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Shamar Smith (Jr.), *RB Donate Sterling (Sr.),*RB Sean Leboeuf (Jr.), SE She'N Joseph (Jr.), TE Logan Gravois (Jr.), SE Tyshonne Williams (Jr.), OT Diante Brooks (Sr.), *OG Daniel King (So.), C Rahlik Flemming (Sr.), OG Gregory Rounds (So.), OT Donald Nelson (Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DB Tyler Stein (Jr.), DB Brad Batiste (Jr.), DB Tai'Rhys Smith (Sr.), LB Arum Joseph (Sr.), LB Deandre Harry, (Sr.), LB Lamon Lewis (jr.), LB Caleb Brown (Jr.), LB Chase Geason (So.), DE Saigon Jones (Jr.), DT Jaheim Jones, DE Craig James (Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
Those who know the St. James program well say the Wildcats of District 10-3A don’t rebuild, they simply reload. An injury forced QB Shamar Smith to take the reins of the St. James offense early last season. A young SJHS line will need to grow up fast. Ditto that for the defense.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
QB Smith is a dynamic playmaker and running backs Dontae Sterling and Sean Leboeuf also are experienced. This is not the first rodeo for SJHS coach Robert Valdez, who has a way of getting what he needs out of players.
St. Helena
Coach: Johnny Felder
2017: 12-3
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Deshon Singleton, RB Corey LeBlanc, WR Tyler Wilson, WR Shern Martin, *WR Mike Martin, WR Noah Williams OL Mathhew Claiborne, *OL Alex Self, OL Markeyz Baker, *L Brant Muse, *OL Dre Hitchens, *OL O’Cyrus Torrance.
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*LB Myron Smith, *DL Alex Self, DL O’Cyrus Torrence.
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Hawks made history by advancing to an LHSAA title game for the second time in school history, finishing as the runner-up to Welsh in Class 2A. Enter former St. Helena QB Johnny Felder as the new head coach. St. Helena graduated a number of skill players, but returns a base of linemen. The Hawks will go as far in District 8-2A as those linemen can carry then.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
O’Cyrus Torrence, all 6-foot-5, 330 pounds of him, is an imposing presence on the offensive and defensive lines and has plenty of backup on the line. The Hawks are traditionally blessed with talent at the skill positions. Getting a new lineup of skill players the experience to make plays behind the line is crucial, especially in in powerful District 8-2A, which features rival Amite.
Springfield
Coach: Ryan Serpas
2017: 2-8
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Zach Wild (6-0, 185, Sr.), C Noah Binura (6-0, 180, Jr.), *OG Nick Macaluso (5-8, 185, Sr.), *OT Jason Brown (5-10, 255, Sr.), OG Ben Gainey (5-10, 265 Sr.), *OT Austyn Wallace (6-2, 280, Jr.), SE Nilan Pinestraw (5-9, 160, Jr.), SE Tyler Ratcliff (5-8, 155, So.), *RB RJ Serpas (5-8, 170, Jr.), *RB John’L Fryson (5-10, 190, Sr.), *TE Beau Husser (6-6, 240, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Beau Husser (6-6, 240, Sr.), *DE Ben Gainey (5-10, 265, Sr.), *DT Tykellon Jackson (5-10, Jr.), *DT Hunter Hue (6-1, Jr.), *LB John'L Fryson (5-10, 190, Sr.), *LB Nick Macaluso (5-8, 185, Sr.), *LB Waylon Mabry (5-10, Sr.), LB Kendall Stanga (5-8, Sr.), *DB Colten Davis (5-9, Sr.), DB Kenneth Moses (5-10, Sr.), DB Jaden Carter (5-9, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
What will it take for the Class 2A Bulldogs to reverse their fortunes? Some early success in predistrict games would certainly set a positive tone. Keeping a core group of two-way starters led by RB/LB John’L Fryson healthy is a must for Springfield.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Fryson and that core of starters, including 6-6, 240 TE/DE Beau Husser, took some lumps last year. However, if they stay healthy they could become standard bearers for a team that surprises opponents later in the year.
Schedules
Albany
Aug. 31 Varnado
Sept. 7 at Independence
Sept. 14 Springfield
Sept. 21 Sophie B. Wright
Sept. 28 Sci Academy
Oct. 5 at Bogalusa*
Oct. 11 Jewel Sumner*
Oct. 19 at Hannan*
Oct. 26 Grant
Nov. 2 at Loranger*
*--District 7-3A game
Catholic-PC
Aug. 30 Port Barre
Sept. 7 Ascension Episcopal
Sept. 14 at St. John
Sept. 21 at Slaughter Charter*
Sept. 28 Sacred Heart*
Oct. 5 at Loreauville
Oct. 12 Westminster Christian*
Oct. 18 North Central*
Oct. 26 Open date
Nov. 2 at Opelousas Catholic*
*--District 5-1A game
Donaldsonville
Aug. 31 at Assumption
Sept. 7 White Castle
Sept. 14 Port Allen
Sept. 21 at Morgan City
Sept. 28 Livonia
Oct. 5 at St. James*
Oct. 12 St. Charles*
Oct. 19 at Lusher Charter*
Oct. 26 at Haynes Academy*
Nov. 2 De La Salle*
*--District 10-3A game
Livonia
Aug. 31 Avoyelles
Sept. 7 at West Feliciana
Sept. 14 Northeast
Sept. 21 at McKinley
Sept. 28 at Donaldsonville
Oct. 5 St. Martinville*
Oct. 12 at Breaux Bridge*
Oct. 19 Beau Chene*
Oct. 26 Cecilia*
Nov. 1 at Opelousas*
*--District 5-4A game
Slaughter Charter
Aug. 31 East Iberville
Sept. 7 at Northside
Sept. 14 Tara
Sept. 21 Catholic-PC*
Sept. 28 at Westminster Christian*
Oct. 5 North Central*
Oct. 12 Beekman Charter
Oct. 19 Sacred Heart*
Oct. 26 at Opelousas Catholic*
Nov. 2 at Ascension Christian
*--District 5-1A game
St. Helena
Aug. 31 at Jewel Sumner
Sept. 7 East Feliciana
Sept. 14 at Varnado
Sept. 21 Pine
Sept. 28 at Pope John Paul II
Oct. 5 at St. Thomas Aquinas
Oct. 12 Springfield
Oct. 19 at Amite
Oct. 26 Independence
Nov. 2 Northlake Christian
*--District 8-2A game
St. James
Open date
Sept. 7 at Lutcher
Sept. 14 at E.D. White
Sept. 21 Wossman
Sept. 28 at St. Amant
Oct. 5 Donaldsonville*
Oct. 11 at Haynes Academy*
Oct. 20 at De La Salle*
Oct. 26 Lusher Charter*
Nov. 2 St. Charles*
*--District 10-3A game
Springfield
Aug. 31 Ascension Christian
Sept. 7 Cohen
Sept. 14 at Albany
Sept. 21 Northlake Christian
Sept. 28 at Pine*
Oct. 5 Pope John Paul II*
Oct. 12 at St. Helena*
Oct. 19 at St. Thomas Aquinas
Oct. 26 Amite*
Nov. 2 at Independence*
*--District 8-2A game