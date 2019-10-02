Stefan LeFors has heard the stories about past games between Parkview Baptist and fourth-ranked University High. Great games and a great rivalry.
But it will be a new ballgame in many ways when LeFors’ PBS team travels to U-High’s Gill Stadium for a District 7-3A game that highlights the Week 5 Thursday schedule.
“I think I only remember playing in one Thursday game and that may have been a jamboree,” LeFors said. “In general, I’m not a big fan of Thursday games because you have a short week to prepare.
“But I do think this is a game that will good for both schools. There is a lot of interest. You can see on film they are a very good football team. Very physical and well coached.”
Game time is 7 p.m. for all three Thursday games. In nondistrict action, second-ranked Ascension Catholic (3-0) hosts Central Catholic (1-2) at Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville, while Woodlawn (1-3) hosts Donaldsonville (3-1).
U-High and PBS are playing for the first time since Oct. 15, 2016. Parkview won that District 6-3A game 10-3. UHS leads the series 5-4, including a 46-32 win over PBS in the 2014 Division II title game. Much has changed since the Eagles’ two-year stint in Class 4A. LeFors is the first-year head coach for Parkview and Andy Martin is U-High’s new head coach after serving as the Cubs’ defensive coordinator.
Though PBS has scrapped the option for a pass-oriented offense, Martin said some things about this rivalry — most notably physical play up front — should remain the same.
“Parkview has changed some things, including their offense. But they are still that team that plays physical up front and wants to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Martin said. “Their defensive front is physical, athletic and will be a test for us. I am impressed with what I’ve seen of their lineup. Now that they have their starting quarterback back in the lineup, the offense has come along. He (Roman Mula) is impressive running and throwing the ball.”
Sophomore running back Derrick Graham has 384 yards and five touchdowns for U-High. Tanner Lawson has 423 passing yards for the Cubs.
“Obviously, there are very good up front on defense and it starts with Roy (LSU, commitment Jaquelin Roy),” PBS’ LeFors said. “But they have other guys on defense who make plays. Their offensive line, starting with the two guards, is big and physical. This is another game that will show us how we are progressing.”
Other games
Both ACHS and Central Catholic-MC are coming up Week 4 open dates. Jai Williams has 346 rushing yards and 10 total TDs for Ascension Catholic.
Central Catholic coach Tommy Minton led Patterson to two appearances in the LHSAA’s Class 3A title game before starting a second stint at CCMC. Minton enters the game with 206 career wins.
Freshman quarterback Rickie Collins completed 16 of 32 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in Woodlawn’s 26-23 loss to Livonia last week. Jaquavius Tenner has 432 rushing yards and six TDs for Donaldsonville.