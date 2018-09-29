I sat and stared at the nearly blank screen of my computer for a couple of minutes before I started to write this.
To simply say, “What a week” won’t convey all the emotions. I was prepared for the best of times. What many of us got, including me, was a tragedy no one could see coming.
Our daughter and future son-in-law were in town for another wedding and to do some wedding planning. Of course, there was a football game, University High at Zachary, I was excited about covering. The usual weekly planning was factored in.
The ringer on my phone was accidentally turned to its lowest setting Thursday night. I missed several early Friday calls. I woke up to a text from my boss that said, “Call ASAP on the Wayde Sims story.”
Wayde Sims? Dead? Yes, the player with the bright smile that I covered for four-plus years at U-High had been shot and killed hours before. There was no time to process it. There were calls to be made and stories to be written.
I listened as others shared their feelings and emotions about Sims’ death throughout the morning. As UHS athletic director Jill White noted, it had already tough week because it was the one-year anniversary of the death of U-High volleyball player Brionna Ross, who died in her sleep after contracting a viral infection.
Activities that had nothing to do with volleyball were planned for the team for that reason. And now this, another death of a young person full of promise.
My voice wavered when I called the office hours later to explain that the U-High football captains were carrying Sims’ No. 44 black jersey to midfield for Friday night’s coin toss.
“If you knew Wayde, he was your friend,” UHS running back Mike Hollins said after the 49-27 U-High win. “And he knew a lot of people. He was a good guy. We wanted to win for him.”
Reporting about the death of sports figures comes with the job. Embracing athletes and coaches as people years before a tragedy is part of it too, especially if you want to effectively share their stories and lives.
As I sit in front of this computer I must finally ponder why tragedies like this happen, knowing full well I won’t come up with an answer.
This week also marked the two-year anniversary of the shooting deaths of former Brusly softball player Carli Jo Leblanc and her mother, Donna. Of course, I think back to the 2006 shooting death of former Glen Oaks basketball star Ryan Francis too. There are others, many others, whose lives and stories were cut short by an act of violence, a tragic accident and or illness.
Yes, I'm frustrated there is no happy ending for Wayde Sims and so many others. Keep the stories of Sims and others alive by sharing them. And cherish the people and gifts you do have.
Ja’Vonte Smart, the former Scotlandville star and one of Sims’ LSU teammates, offered a powerful suggestion on Twitter that I’ll paraphrase. Smart’s father was murdered when he was a small boy. He knows this pain better than most.
Tell them you love them every day.