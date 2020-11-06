GRAMBLING — Ke'Travion Hargrove's return to the Ruston High lineup after missing the previous six weeks with a knee was successful.
Hargrove ran for 254 yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns. But seventh-ranked Catholic High scored with 1:58 remaining to beat the No. 8 Bearcats 48-42 Friday night at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
George Hart III scored on a 9-yard run that capped a 78-yard drive that to give Catholic (4-2) its 48-42 lead.
Ruston (4-2) drove to the CHS 25 and had a pass to the end zone fall incomplete on the final play of the game.
"What a great atmosphere this was," Catholic coach Gabe Feritta said. "Early in the year, I spoke about this being a young team. We needed to grow up. What happened tonight is a measure of just how far we have come.
Catholic gained 545 total yards, while Ruston had 601, including 468 rushing.
"This game also speaks to the willingness teams have had during COVID to play people they would not normally play. It was a tough game for either defense to get ready for in one day. Ruston is a great team and I am glad we got to play them."
Corey Singleton ran for 157 yards on 11 carries, including a 67-yard TD run for Catholic. Quarterbacks Landon O'Connor and Daniel Beale passed for 190 yards and three TDs in the game set up Wednesday after after the Bears' game against St. Amant was canceled by COVID-19 issues.
Ruston lost its game with Alexandria, also because of COVID-19 issues. The COVID factor was soon an afterthought as the teams traded possessions.
Hargrove scored the game-tying touchdown with 5:25 left after the Bearcats trailed for the first time all game after a 1-yard TD run by O'Connor which opened the fourth quarter after a Ruston fumble.
"He looked fresh," Ruston coach Jarrod Baugh said of Hargrove. "I think he got tired in the second half and ran that way. We didn't intend to use him that much, but he wanted to stay out there. We wanted to pull him a couple of times and he wanted to stay. He's a competitive kid."
Catholic trailed 21-7 early in the second quarter. The teams scored six times in the second quarter and Ruston led 35-28 at halftime capped by a 1-yard TD run by Hargrove with 24 seconds left.
The game featured three scoring plays of 70 or more yards. Hargrove had a 76-yard TD run and Bearcat quarterback Jaden Osborne scored on a 74-yard scamper.
Catholic flipped its own script by adding Beale, a freshman, to the quarterback mix. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 80 yards.
Also notable was a halfback option pass from Tre' Benson to Daniel Harden, a play that tied the game at 35-35 with 49 seconds to go in the third period.