Class 5A
1. John Curtis (3-0) beat Landry-Walker 72-12
2. West Monroe (2-1) lost to Longview, Texas, 17-7
3. Catholic-BR (3-0) beat University 30-25
4. Archbishop Rummel (3-0) beat Oak Grove, Miss., 7-3
5. Acadiana (3-0) beat Lafayette Christian 27-13
6. Haughton (2-0) plays Woodlawn-Shreveport Saturday
7. Destrehan (3-0) beat St. Paul’s 27-6
8. Alexandria (3-0) beat Parkway 42-0
9. East Ascension (2-1) beat Northwest 41-8
10. Zachary (1-2) beat Brandon, Miss., 19-17
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve lost to Scotlandville 27-26, Scotlandville beat Captain Shreve 27-26, Ruston beat Airline 49-28, Terrebonne beat South Terrebonne 46-7, Slidell beat Harrison Central, Miss., 24-14, John Ehret lost to Carver 36-30, Live Oak beat West Feliciana 29-0.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (3-0) beat Plaquemine 51-16
2. Karr (1-1) plays Warren Easton Saturday.
3. Lakeshore (3-0) beat Northshore 43-0
4. Neville (3-0) beat Ouachita 38-35
5. Leesville (3-0) beat Washington-Marion 48-12
6. Warren Easton (1-0) plays Karr Saturday
7. Eunice (3-0) beat Ville Platte 47-6
8. Northwood (3-0) beat Southwood 47-14
9. Evangel (1-2) lost to Pulaski Academy, Ark., 46-23
10. Bastrop (3-0) beat Carroll 52-28
(tie) Assumption (3-0) beat E.D. White 26-7
Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge beat St. Martinville 39-19, Carver beat Ehret 36-30, Plaquemine lost to St. Thomas More 51-16, Tioga did not play, Landry-Walker lost to John Curtis 72-12.
Class 3A
1. Sterlington (3-0) beat Oak Grove 17-14
2. St. James (3-0) beat Riverdale 35-13
3. Iota (3-0) beat Lake Arthur 42-7
4. University (1-2) lost to Catholic-BR 30-25
5. Union Parish (2-1) beat Rayville 47-6
6. Kaplan (2-1) lost to Church Point 20-6
7. St. Martinville (1-2) lost to Breaux Bridge 39-19
8. North Webster (2-1) lost to Minden 14-7
9. Lake Charles Prep (1-1) beat Natchitoches Central 50-49
10. De La Salle (1-1) lost to St. Charles Catholic 26-23 in 3 OT
Others receiving votes: Jena lost to Ouachita Christian 48-25, E.D. White lost to Assumption 26-7, Loranger beat St. Thomas Aquinas 35-7, Baker lost to Wossman 29-22, Brusly beat St. Michael 16-6, Hannan lost to Mandeville 52-0, Marksville beat Pineville 36-30, Caldwell Parish beat Winnfield 20-7, Madison Prep beat Istrouma 53-26.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (3-0) beat Comeaux 28-13
2. Lafayette Christian (2-1) lost to Acadiana 27-13
3. Newman (3-0) beat East Jefferson 38-14
4. Amite (2-1) beat Capitol 42-6
5. St. Charles (3-0) beat De La Salle 26-23 in 3 OT
6. Ferriday (2-1) beat Sicily Island 58-0
7. Kentwood (2-1) beat East Feliciana 27-6
8. Many (0-3) lost to North DeSoto 31-30
9. Catholic-New Iberia (0-2) lost to Barbe 49-24
10. Dunham (2-1) lost to Parkview Baptist 18-14
Others receiving votes: East Feliciana lost to Kentwood 27-6, St. Helena beat Jewel Sumer 26-20 OT, Lakeview beat Montgomery 44-34, Lakeside lost to Mangham 49-34, Rosepine beat East Beauregard 36-8, Welsh lost Iowa 14-11.
Class 1A
1. Oak Grove (1-2) lost to Sterlington 17-14
2. Southern Lab (2-1) beat McKinley 49-13
3. Calvary Baptist (3-0) beat C.E. Byrd 37-25
4. Ascension Catholic (3-0) beat Slaughter Community Charter 42-8
5. Vermilion Catholic (2-1) beat Abbeville 49-14
6. Country Day (2-1) beat Episcopal-BR 48-35
7. Haynesville (0-3) lost to Junction City, Ark., 41-0
8. West St. John (2-1) beat Lusher Charter 52-20
9. Ouachita Christian (2-1) beat Jena 48-25
10. Montgomery (2-1) lost to Lakeview 44-34
Others receiving votes: Oberlin beat beat Oakdale 21-7, Logansport lost to Bossier 48-40, Central Catholic-Morgan City did not play, Basile lost to Sacred Heart 20-0, Catholic-Pointe Coupee beat Central Private 35-6, Opelousas Catholic beat Port Barre 42-0, St. Edmund lost to Avoyelles 36-7.