1. University (5-0): Everybody wondered what would happen when the Class 3A Cubs got a push from an opponent. UHS got one from Class 5A Zachary and it responded, winning 49-27, with a couple of late TDs to seal the deal.
Up next: Brusly (3-2)
2. East Ascension (5-0): It wasn’t a prolific offensive game for the 5A Spartans, who have battled through some injuries and pitched a defensive shutout in a win over St. Charles Catholic. It gets real with 5-5A play this week.
Up next: Dutchtown (3-2)
3. Catholic (4-1): The 5A Bears made their second trip to Lafayette just as successful as the first, netting a big win over Teurlings Catholic. Like EA, Catholic starts5-5A this week with a notable rival game.
Up next: St. Amant (4-1)
4, Walker (5-0): Why Walker here? Why not? The Wildcats are the only unbeaten team left in District 4-5A. After a notable road win at Scotlandville, Walker travels to play defending 5A champion Zachary seeking a huge signature win.
Up next: Zachary (3-2)
5. Zachary (3-2): The Broncos held their own through most of Friday’s game with U-High. ZHS was within one score early in the final quarter. Moral victories don't carry much weight. The Broncos need a win over Walker to remain in control of the 4-5A race.
Up next: Walker (5-0)
6. Southern Lab (4-1): Since losing their Week 2 game to U-High, the Class 1A Kittens have been impressive. They have won big and responded to challenges like the one 4A Parkview Baptist provided last week. Now comes District 6-1A play and a Thursday game with St. John.
Up next: St. John (3-2)
7. Dunham (5-0): Dominant is the only word to describe the Class 2A Tigers, who have outscored their past three opponents by a combined total of 138-0. Yes, the offense has been great, and the defense has also been pretty good, too.
Up next: East Feliciana (1-4)
8. Live Oak (4-1): The Eagles got back on track after a loss to Zachary and ousted rival Denham Springs on Friday night, thanks to a trick play. This week brings another rivalry game with surprise 4-5A co-leader Central at home.
Up next: Central (2-3)
9. St. Amant (4-1): The Gators bounced back from a loss to Lutcher in a big way with a gutsy win over 3A St. James, thanks in part to the hard running of running back KJ Franklin, one of the area’s most underrated players.
10, Livonia (5-0): Speaking of underrated … the 4A Wildcats are off to a great start and are averaging 40 points per game. They open 5-4A hosting St. Martinville, another unbeaten team that just cracked the LSWA’s 4A Top 10. Yes, Livonia has plenty to play for.
Up next: St. Martinville (5-0)
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic (5-0), Catholic-PC (4-1), Denham Springs (3-2), Dutchtown (3-2), Lutcher (3-2), Plaquemine (3-2), St. James (3-2).