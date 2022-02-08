What is there to a basketball game a team ranked No. 1 in power ratings team wins by 22 points? More than meets the eye, according to the coaches.
Walker’s 53-31 home victory over Zachary in District 4-5A girls action Tuesday night offers a case in point.
The Broncos never led but held their own for three quarters against a Walker squad whose smallest margin of victory in 4-5A previously was 45 points.
“We came out and punched them first and Zachary came right back and punched us,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “The important thing was that we back and punched them again and a had knockout punch in the fourth quarter.
“That was what we needed to see because that is what you get in the playoffs. Punches and counterpunches. Zachary is a playoff team. They are big and athletic. We were more aggressive on offense in the second half and it made a difference.”
Walker (27-3, 4-0) won its seventh straight game. Ray’Ona Sterling came off the bench to score 11 of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. Ja’Miya Vann and Kennei Ard each had 11 the Cats.
WHS led 38-28 after three quarters and outscored the ZHS (18-12, 2-2) by 15-3 margin in the fourth quarter. Ambria Langley, who scored a game-high 16 points for the Broncos.
Zachary’s 11 fourth-quarter turnovers and 10 missed free throws in the game was critical. Zachary coach Tami McClure stressed the positives.
“The score is not indicative of how we played,” McClure said. “I thought we played extremely hard and did not back down.
“There were things we did in the fourth quarter that we did not do in the first three. We have to get better. Overall, I am pleased with where we are today.”
Walker started the game with an 8-2 run that included a 3-pointer by Vann. But Zachary battled back to tie it on a jumper in the lane by Alissa O’Dell.
Langley scored six of her 11 first-half points in the first quarter. She got the Broncos within one at 11-10 on a bucket in the lane with 20.7 seconds left. Ard’s jumper from the right baseline 11 seconds later sent Walker into the second quarter with a 13-10 lead.
Zachary stayed within striking distance throughout the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Bailey George got the Broncos within two, at 17-15, with 5:19 remaining. The Cats outscored Zachary 9-3 the rest and led 26-18 at halftime. Walker led by as much as 12 points in the third quarter.
Sterling made seven of 10 fourth-quarter free throws for Walker.
“I had to focus on my free throws to keep my team ahead and make sure they (Zachary) could not come back,” Sterling added.