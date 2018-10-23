Now a new game begins for many LHSAA member schools. This one has nothing to do with the end of the football regular season or any other team currently playing.
Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the LHSAA fired the first salvo in its upcoming two-year classification process by releasing the enrollment figures submitted by all its member schools.
Click here to see all of the enrollment figures.
The first classification meeting is set for Nov. 7 in the LHSAA office. There will be changes this time around, including the use of a regionalizer software program used by other states to place together districts. This software takes mileage, rivalries and other factors into account.
But until the first meeting, it will be business as usual for schools around the state trying to figure out which classification their school and other schools will be part of. And yes, what district they will play in.
Other factors, like the number of schools opting to play up to a higher classification, will also come into play. The Catholic League schools traditionally play up to stay together and that group will again likely include Rummel (1,050 students) and Shaw (787) and John Curtis (390) which is now in the 5A ranks.
This may not sound like a big deal to the average person. It is every bit as important to some schools as the upcoming mid-term elections are the Democrats and Republicans. Trust me.
Why? Because where you play and who you play means something. I’ll offer a local example. Two years ago, Belaire was placed in Class 5A for 2017-18 and 2018-19 with enrollment figures that included students who were later placed at Istrouma when it opened last fall.
Belaire had well over 1,000 students for that classification process. This time, Belaire is listed with 728 students and will likely be either a Class 4A or maybe even a 3A school, depending on where the lines are drawn.
FYI, with 976 students, Istrouma is likely a 4A school for its first varsity action next fall.
For the largest and smallest schools, there is little mystery. Dutchtown is listed at 2,408 and will be a 5A school. Destined to drop is The Church Academy. Now a 2A school, TCA is a safe bet to fall to 1A.
Lutcher (665) is expected to straddle the 4A/3A line. St. Michael (569) could drop to 3A and Woodlawn (1,210) could go from 4A back to 5A.
The mythical 5A/4A line typically falls between 1,050 and 1,200 students and garners the most interest. For example, could Ouachita Parish (1,162) be a 4A school? Or will Carencro (1,137) move back to 5A?
Game on.