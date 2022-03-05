At West Feliciana
Girls
Team scores: 1. Zachary, 164. 2. West Feliciana, 125. 3. Brusly, 86. 4. Plaquemine, 77. 5. Wilkinson County, 45. 6. Port Allen, 31. 7. Slaughter Community Charter, 13. 8. Jewel Sumner, 10. Broadmoor, 8.
Track
100: 1. Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 12.40. 2. Megan Williams, Brusly, 12.49. 3. Jordyn Minor, Dunham, 12.55.
200: 1. Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 25.37. 2. Ja’Myia Woodall, Zachary, 26.78. 3. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 26.91.
400: Sariah Bethley, Zachary, 1:03.77. 2. Taylor Hankton, Broadmoor, 1:04.37. 3. Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 1:04.84.
800: 1. Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 2:33.87. 2. Katherine Robert, Zachary, 2:38.91. 3. Jolie Lejeune, Brusly, 2:44.39.
1,600: 1. Rylee Deignan, Zachary, 5:56.40. 2. Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana, 6:16.50. 3. Comora Davis, Plaquemine, 6:23.42.
3,200: 1. Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana, 13:23.65. 2. Comora Davis, Plaquemine, 14:11.27. 3. Madison Parfait, Jewel Sumner, 16:17.39.
100 hurdles: 1. Ayanah McCray, West Feliciana, 17.19. 2. Leah Dupree, Brusly, 17.57. 3. Jalyric Reed, Brusly, 18.17.
300 hurdles: 1. Ayanah McCray, West Feliciana, 49.43. 2. Jalyric Reed, Brusly, 52.14. 3. Hannah Bradford, Zachary, 52.94.
4x100 relay: 1. West Feliciana, 52.94. 2. Port Allen, 53.92. 3. Zachary, 54.27.
4x200 relay: 1. West Feliciana, 1:44.81. 2. Brusly, 1:44.87. 3. West Feliciana B, 1:54.72.
4x400: relay: 1. Brusly, 4:33.37. 2. Plaquemine, 4:35.45. 3. Zachary, 4:40.44.
Field
High jump: 1. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 5-00. 2. Braylon Thompson, Plaquemine, 4-10. 3. Karlissa Smith, West Feliciana, 4-08.
Pole vault: 1. Ryan Blalock, Zachary, 7-06. 2. Camrin Pierre, Zachary, 7-00.
Long jump: 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 7-02. 2. Raven Murphy, Port Allen, 16-06. 3. Sincere Wilson, Plaquemine, 16-04.
Triple jump: 1. Vanche Seiber, Wilkinson County, 32-06. 2. Kaitlyn Ambeau, Brusly, 29-07. 3. Nia Boykins, Brusly, 29-04.
Shot put: 1. Jayden Jackson, Zachary, 40-02.50. 2. Asia Clark, Wilkinson County, 34-09. 3. Zykira VanNorman, Wilkinson County, 32-07.
Discus: 1. Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 125-06. 2. Amberia Langley, Zachary, 98-08.50. 3. Rowyn Hall, Zachary, 98-05.
Javelin: 1. Ambria Langley, Zachary, 101-50. 2. Ah’Mani Jarvis, West Feliciana, 74-11. 3. Kaylie Fletcher, Slaughter Community Charter, 71-06.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Zachary, 162. 2. West Feliciana, 87. 3. Plaquemine, 86. 4. Wilkinson County, 75. 5. Jewel Sumner, 55. 6. Dunham, 34. 7. Port Allen, 31. 8. Broadmoor, 26. 9. Slaughter Community Charter, 13.
Track
100: 1. Tylon Williams, Zachary, 11.23. 2. Orlando Harris, West Feliciana, 11.30. 3. Ledarius Gaines, Wilkinson County, 11.32.
200: 1. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 22.63. 2. Ledarius Gaines, Wilkinson County, 23.20. 3. Jhron Dixon, Zachary, 23.85.
400: 1. Mason Mack, Zachary, 53.99. 2. Mac Hazlip, West Feliciana, 54.55. 3. Antonio Dyson, Jewel Sumner, 54.93.
800: 1. Reese Davis, Dunham, 2:05.09. 2. Antonio Delgado, Dunham, 2:08.05. 3. Bryce Jarrel, West Feliciana, 2:08.28.
1,600: 1. Lejaune George, Zachary, 4:29.66. 2. Antonio Delgado, Dunham, 4:44.75. 3. Reese Davis, Dunham, 5:03.13.
3,200: 1. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 9:14.59. 2. Lucas Sampedro, Jesuit, 9:20.79. 3. Leland Cawford, Jesuit, 9:26.39.
110 hurdles: 1. Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 15.32. 2. Chris Williams, Broadmoor, 15.73. Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 15.75.
300 hurdles: 1. Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 41.18. 2. Chris Williams, Broadmoor, 42.08. 3. Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 45.60.
4x100 relay: 1. Jewel Sumner, 44.04. 2. Zachary, 45.01. 3. Plaquemine, 45.40.
4x200 relay: 1. West Feliciana, 1:31.49. 2. Zachary, 1:34.95. 3. Jewel Sumner, 1:35.85.
4x400 relay: 1. Zachary, 3:41.21. 2. West Feliciana, 3:51.21. 3. Plaquemine, 4:08.11.
4x800 relay: 1. Zachary, 10:08. 2. Wilkinson County, 10:18. 3. Plaquemine, 10:19.
Field
High jump: 1. Delano Sanders, Plaquemine, 5-10. 2. Tomojo Richardson, Wilkinson County, 5-08. 3. Dallas Vicaro, Broadmoor, 5-04.
Pole vault: 1. Logan McCarthy, Zachary, 10-06. 2. Darius Jack, Zachary, 8-06. 3. Michael Fudge, West Feliciana, 8-00.
Long jump: 1. Jerome Robinson, Zachary, 21-06.50. 2. Rodney Brown, Jewel Sumner, 20-08.75. 3. Jaden Paul, Plaquemine, 20-04.50.
Triple jump: 1. Jaden Paul, Plaquemine, 42-00.50. 2. Connor Wisham, Zachary, 40-08.50. 3. Jalen Wright, Zachary, 38-05.50.
Shot put: 1. Quentis Griffin, Wilkinson County, 48-02. 2. Jordan Antoine, Port Allen, 42-11. 3. Bransen Bellard, Zachary, 41-03.25.
Discus: 1. Quentis Griffin, Wilkinson County, 128-02. 2. Desmond Collins, Jewel Sumner, 118-08.50. 3. Jermarian Jackson, West Feliciana, 117-05.
Javelin: 1. Jordan Antoine, Port Allen, 139-06.50. 2. Kayne Guillory, Plaquemine, 120-04. 3. Corey Thomas, Plaquemine, 112-02