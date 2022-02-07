What does it mean to be a No. 1 playoff seed? Home court advantage and prestige immediately come to mind.
Even as the girls basketball playoffs loom on the horizon, it is not the first thought on Korey Arnold’s mind. Sure, his Walker High girls squad is 26-3 and is the top seed in Class 5A. There is more to consider.
“It looks like the top four seeds will all hold where we are,” Arnold said. “All four teams are good. If we played Parkway twice we could beat them once and they could beat us once. It’s the same thing with Lafayette and Ponchatoula.
“These girls have really bought in and are playing for each other. But we still have some work left to do before the playoffs start.”
The Lady Cats host Zachary (18-11) for a District 4-5A game set for approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is one of two key Tuesday games for the two schools, since the Walker boys (22-6) travel to Zachary (26-3) for their 4-5A matchup.
With a string of four straight LHSAA tourney berths, the Walker boys are perhaps a better-known commodity. However, the Walker girls have rebounded from an injury-plagued 2020-21 season and seek their first LHSAA tourney berth since 2019.
Getting injured players like sophomore Kennedi Ard back in the lineup has been crucial. An infusion of freshmen has given Walker the depth needed to run its up tempo offense and defense.
“We can go 10 players deep without any drop off, which is huge,” Arnold said. “You can rest players and keep fresh bodies on the floor. Not many teams can do that.”
Kaitlin Travis, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, was an All-Metro player a year ago. Instead of averaging 18 points a game like she did a year ago, Travis leads a very balanced Walker attack with a 12.7 scoring average.
Sophomore Ja’Miya Vann at 10.1 and the 5-10 Ard at 9.3 are next.
Zachary counters with a taller lineup led by two 5-11 players in Ambria Langley (11.0 points a game) and Alyssa O’Dell (10.7).
Because Zachary-Walker has become a rivalry in recent years both coaches are anxious to see how their teams will respond. the Broncos won on a last-second shot last season.
“The biggest thing that hurt us is turnovers,” ZHS coach Tami McClure said. “A lot of it is decision-making and things I thought we had worked through.
“They (Walker) are a coach’s dream … a team that goes 10 deep. We have nothing to lose. This game is a good gauge of where we are going into the playoffs.”