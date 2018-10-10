Stereotypes often define offensive linemen. They usually don’t get the glory or headlines and their role can be marginalized.
The role of the Catholic High offensive line is never marginalized for one specific reason — expanding margins happens to be their specialty.
“Last year there was a big learning curve for us because we had so many new guys,” Catholic offensive line coach Sanders Davis said. “This year, we’ve got three guys who are returning starters and another guy who got significant playing time.
“These guys have studied the position and know how to make adjustments during a game. Most of the time, we don’t even have to tell them. What they do is something everybody wants to take part in.”
It sounds like the offensive line for the fourth-ranked Catholic (5-1, 1-0) has an almost cult-like following. Going into Friday’s District 5-5A game against McKinley (2-4, 1-0) at Olympia Stadium, the Bears are happy to have a culture that boosts its robust running game.
Defensive linemen and linebackers sometimes shift over and take their turns on the offensive line. One of the linemen, senior tackle Truett Bankston, has played multiple downs at fullback. At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Bankston is one of the largest linemen and big advocate for his teammates.
“When you’re blocking, you don’t get to see how it works,” Bankston said. “When I line up at fullback, it is awesome to watch … just to see all these big guys moving forward as one unit.”
To date, the Bears have compiled 2,253 yards of total offense, including 1,253 rushing yards. The recipe for this Catholic success is equal parts tradition, experience and physicality.
Davis is a former Bears lineman. One of his offensive line coaches at Catholic was head coach Gabe Fertitta.
Sit the two down in the same room and talk about techniques and schemes comes naturally. The tradition, Fertitta said, started 30 years ago when his predecessor, Dale Weiner, began taking the Catholic offensive line to Nicholls State for a lineman camp.
The Bears have not missed a camp since the Weiner tradition began. The mix of bonding and technique was crucial last year when a young line was part of a Division I title team. Those skills were refined this time around and add up to what Fertitta calls "tilted earth" when the line is at its best.
Junior Brandon Hibbard (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) is the “signal caller” as the center and is another returning starter. Bankston and Hunter Chauncy (6-2, 240) are the tackles. Tight end Brandon Hubicz (6-3, 225) is another returning starter, while guard Joe Alexander (6-3, 290) gained significant experience a year ago.
“Most people think running the ball is simple,” Davis said. “There are intricate changes on each play. The running backs and quarterback also play a role making adjustments along the line.”
Fertitta chimes in, noting that linemen vary their blocking technique from play to play, even if the Bears choose to run the same play out of a different formation. Bringing in a defensive player, like 275-pound lineman Connor Finucane, changes the look and intensity for a group whose physicality has grown.
“This year we’re putting a lot more linemen in the box and we’re moving linemen around,” Bankston said. “We get excited about lining up in different positions.”
Hubicz has six catches for 88 yards. The two-year starter knows the heart of his role is blocking.
“We have a big bond from last year,” Hubicz said. “We didn’t have a lot of experience then. They year at is about refining the nuances and not just doing the basic stuff. Part of the challenge is figuring out whatever another team can throw at us.”