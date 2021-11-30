Southern Lab director Herman Brister Jr. said the school submitted its formal request to play Ouachita Christian in the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic and was told a decision would be made during Wednesday’s LHSAA executive committee meeting.
Top-seeded OCS (13-0) made its desire to be play in the Prep Classic at the Caesars Superdome next weekend rather than at the select schools site for Divisions II, IV, UL’s Cajun Field last Saturday.
Brister said SLHS sent its letter requesting to play in the LHSAA’s nonselect event set for Dec. 10-11 in New Orleans on Tuesday.
If approved, sources said the Division IV game between OCS and SLHS would likely be added to the Prep Classic schedule at noon Friday, Dec. 10.
The move would leave one select schools game in Lafayette — the Division II game set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 matching top-seeded E.D. White (10-0) and No. 2 University High (12-0).
The LHSAA’s two-day executive committee starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office and will also include a final review/vote on the LHSAA’s two-year districting plan. A second portion of the LHSAA meeting is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.
Different processes
Their semifinal wins were similar — U-High won by 35 points and Southern Lab by 33. But their approach to an open week is different.
The Cubs, who are in a title game for the first time since 2018, are taking a measured approach. Southern Lab, making its first title-game appearance since 2016, jumped right into game-planning
“We are taking a step back the first couple of days this week to work on ourselves,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “We did film review yesterday and some drills. Today (Tuesday) we will do some individual work.
“As far as game-planning goes, we won’t start on that until Thursday. They (E.D. White) remind me a lot of the old Parkview teams — tough as nails on defense and they run the triple option. And some wing-T.”
Meanwhile, Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry wasted no time and started holding tutorials for his offense on the different kinds of alignments Ouachita Christian uses on defense.
“They have to be able to see it and recognize it,” Asberry said. “That takes some repetition. Ouachita Christian is one of those programs that gives you a lot to prepare for.”