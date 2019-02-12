Jahein Spencer scored 15 first-quarter points to provide the start Madison Prep needed. The Chargers also proved they could finish by outscoring University High by 15 points in the second half.
It all added up to a 70-51 Madison Prep victory in the District 6-3A game played Tuesday night at MPA. With the win, the Chargers clinched at least a share of the league title.
“Over the season we’ve matured as a whole group and as individuals we got better,” Spencer said. “We’ve learned our roles and we can’t step back because at this point in the season everything is critical.”
Spencer had a game-high 25 points and 9 rebounds for MPA (27-7, 5-0). Elijah Tate added 14. Each player had two 3-pointers for the winners, who play Brusly on Friday to conclude the regular season.
Bryton Constantin led U-High (17-12, 4-1) with 19 points. The Clemson football signee was the lone double-figures scorer for UHS and he finished the game on the bench after being assessed a second technical foul, a byproduct of physical player under the basket.
“At this time of the season you have to play your best ball, because losses now are catastrophic,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “I think tonight we did a good job on their shooters and limited what they could do."
Spencer made two free throws to open the game and then added a 3-pointer and a basket in transition as MPA opened up a 7-3 lead.
U-High fired back, scoring the next seven points. A 3-pointer from the left wing by Constantin tied it at 10-10 with 2:07 left in the first quarter. The Chargers scored eight in a row. Spencer scored all but three of his team’s 18 first-quarter points.
U-High got no closer than six points in the second quarter. Dezi Perkins and Tate each had 3-pointers. Milan Mejia’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer got U-High within six for a second time and made it 30-24 at halftime.
Madison Prep opened the second half with a 13-6 run as the Cubs struggled with their shots from the field, making just 2 of 10 third-quarter shots.
The Chargers took a 50-36 lead into the final quarter. Two long scoreless droughts — one of nearly three minutes and the other of just under two minutes made it tough for U-High to gain any traction or cut into the MPA lead.
“Madison Prep is a very good team and they played well,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said.