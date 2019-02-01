Once Catholic got warmed up, nearly the entire lineup caught fire from 3-point range as the Bears built a big lead early and cruised to an 81-59 victory against St. Amant in the District 5-5A opener for both teams at The Gold Dome on Friday night.
Five players had at least one 3-pointer as the Bears (22-5) connected on 15 of 33 and 12 of 22 in the first half, leading to a 54-31 lead at the break. The defense chipped in by forcing six turnovers in the first quarter.
“We thought they’d (3-pointers) be available to us tonight so I told our guys to shoot it confident,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “We started kind of cold but credit to our guys for staying confident, staying with the game plan. I was really proud of our effort tonight.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who can make 3s, and we do a good job of spacing the floor. Nick Judice, a senior, got us started tonight.”
Judice, who had 13 points, hit three from long range, including Catholic’s first 3-pointer. The Bears missed the next five but made the next four after that to separate the score after St. Amant had taken a 10-5 lead with a 9-0 run.
Kentrell Garnett had five 3-pointers and finished with a team high 21 points, while Ian Cavana also had five 3-pointers and 18 points and Collin Holloway had 16. Garnett’s second 3-pointer gave Catholic the lead for good at 14-12 and started an 8-0 run, which included a 3-pointer by Connor Shamlin and a layup by Chandler Row.
Cavana accounted for an 8-0 run himself in the second quarter when he sank two 3-pointers around a tip-in as the lead ballooned to 50-29. Catholic cooled off somewhat in the second half, taking the air out of the offense with its weave but still shot 29 for 58 overall.
“We like to put our guys in situations where they can make plays for themselves,” Cascio said. “We were protecting the lead. We knew St. Amant was going to come trap us, so we wanted big spacing and a lot of player movement and that made it harder for them to catch us in corners.”
Troy Dunn scored 12 points to lead the Gators (18-9). Gavin Harris had 11 and Javin Augillard 10.
“They’re a really good team,” St. Amant coach Travis Uzee said. “You’ve got to make some decisions. You want to stop the drive and get out on those shooters. If you stay out on the shooters, it opens up lanes for their driving. They’re really, really good when they shoot the ball like that.
“Our kids kept battling. In the second half, we made a few adjustments and the kids played a little bit better. But we’re going to move on quick. We’ve got Dutchtown Tuesday.”