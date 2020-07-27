After 18 seasons and more than 300 wins, Dutchtown High girls basketball coach Annette Lowery submitted her resignation late last week.
Lowery, a former LSU player, is the only head girls basketball coach the Class 5A Ascension Parish-based school has ever had. She said the ongoing uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic played a key role in her decision, which took over a month to finalize.
“This was not an easy choice to make,” Lowery said. “I want to say, first of all, that I am thankful to the players I’ve coached, the administrators I worked for and all the other coaches and staff I worked with at Dutchtown.
“And a special thank you to Benny Saia (former DHS athletic director, football coach) for giving me a chance, because this was my first head coaching job. It was emotional to go pack up my office and contact the girls over the last few days. This is moving away from a sport that has been a such a huge part of my life since I was 13 or 14 years old.”
The 52-year-old Lowery compiled a record of 339-197 with the Class 5A Griffins. Her teams won eight district titles and advanced to the playoffs 12 times. Lowery said she would like to teach physical education.
“This pandemic was a big factor in this for me,” Lowery said. “Coaches and teachers will be on the front lines when students do return to school, which is a lot to ask. There are so many unknowns right now.”
Dutchtown seeks applicants for a head girls basketball coach.
Send resumes via email to DHS principal Carli Francois (carli.francois@apsb.org) and/or athletic director Guy Mistretta (guy.mistretta@apsb.org).