Ask who will ultimately be the best team at the American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament. It may not sound like a multiple-choice question, but for Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet it is.
It is the team with the best pitching or the one with the most timely hits?
Could it be the team that commits the fewest errors?
What about the team that catches fire once the tournament begins at Wednesday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium?
Luquet concedes that it may be all the above and he is ready to see what happens next.
“We feel good about our chances,” Luquet said. “Every team in this tournament is good. I don't know who the favorite is. All of us have at least 30 wins. There are a couple of teams with 40 wins. The way we see it, we’re five wins away from the World Series and believe we can get there.”
The Ascension Parish-based Wombats (36-5) play Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau (31-11) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is one of four opening day games for a double-elimination tournament that runs through Sunday. At stake is a trip to the American Legion World Series that begins Aug. 16 in Shelby, N.C.
Being five wins away from a World Series in Shelby is notable. The last time Gauthier Amedee made it to the World Series it was five years ago when it was also played in Shelby.
The Wombats certainly more going for them than the chance at nostalgia. The Ascension Parish-based team has scored 321 runs and has a deep pitching staff. An infield that features shortstops from three different high schools anchors the defense.
Luquet, the former Destrehan High coach, relies on the father-son duo of Bill and Zac Calhoun. Bill Calhoun was Luquet’s pitching coach at DHS. Luquet hones the Wombats' high octane offense.
“We generally have two types of games,” Luquet said. “We going to be aggressive at the plate and on the bases. We either knock the other pitcher out or it’s a 90-minute game because the other team is getting us out. Our approach is not going to change."
Right-hander Dwain Guice (7-1) is scheduled to get the start in the opener. The Wombats are batting .373 as a team. Versatile Jack Merrifield is hitting .394 with a four home runs and a team-high 47 RBIs. The LSU-Eunice signee has been a late-season force on the mound with a 2-0 record.
Cape Girardeau was added to the field last week when two Oklahoma teams that had advanced to the tourney were forced to drop out because they could not field full teams.
“We have what it takes to be successful,” Luquet said. “We have to focus on what we do.”