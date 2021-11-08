Catholic High may have stumbled in its pursuit of perfection one step before the regular season’s finish line. But that didn’t deter the Bears from achieving another distinction.
Catholic High (9-1) received the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the Division I state select playoffs after LHSAA released its playoff pairings Monday.
“I’m so excited and proud of our kids’ body of work,” Catholic High football coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “We hate that we slipped up in Week 9, but credit to Woodlawn for putting together a great gameplan. It was a good time for us to learn that we’re not invincible.”
Catholic was the area’s lone top-seeded team in the select bracket and won’t play until the Nov. 19 quarterfinals against the St. Augustine-Archbishop Shaw winner. No. 4 Scotlandville (6-3) also received a bye and hosts No. 5 St. Paul’s (7-2) next week.
A pair of district champions drew No. 2 seeds with University High (10-0) in Division II and Southern Lab (7-2) in Division IV.
The Cubs, a state semifinalist in 2020, received one of two first-round byes in Division II and will host the winner of the Teurlings Catholic-De La Salle first-round matchup on Nov. 19.
“It’s always one of your goals to try and win every game, then try and win a district (7-3A) championship,” U-High football coach Andy Martin said. “I told the guys the first part of our goals has been accomplished and to do that we’ve played some good football against some really good opponents.”
Southern Lab won its last five games and wrapped up the District 6-1A title with a 41-0 win over Slaughter Community Charter. The Kittens will host No. 15 Hanson Memorial (7-3) in first-round action.
“This is something the kids deserved, they earned it,” Southern Lab football coach Darrell Asberry said. “We’re where we need to be and I’m just ready to go play some football.”
Liberty, the District 7-4A champion, makes it state playoff debut in Division II The No. 4 Patriots (8-1), a first-year varsity team, host No. 13 Archbishop Hannan (2-6) at Olympia Stadium Friday. There will also be an all-local first-round contest with No. 9 St. Michael the Archangel (5-4) visiting No. 8 Parkview Baptist (6-4).
District 8-2A champion Episcopal (9-0) earned one of five byes in Division III and will host No. 5 Newman (6-2) in a state quarterfinal Nov. 19. Sixth-seeded The Dunham School (7-3) opens first-round action with No. 11 Holy Savior Menard (1-9).
District 7-1A champion Ascension Catholic (7-1) received the No. 9 seed and travels to No. 8 Central Catholic-Morgan City (6-3), while No. 11 Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-4) visits No. 6 Vermilion Catholic (7-3) in Abbeville.