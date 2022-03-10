LAKE CHARLES — How much difference can one quarter make? Those eight minutes were a game-changer for second-seeded Port Allen.
The two-time reigning state champions outscored Rayville 20-4 in the second quarter, paving the way for a surprisingly easy 62-35 victory over Rayville in a Class 2A semifinal game that concluded Thursday’s action at the LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament.
“Our guys came here with the mindset we have been talking about all year. Just get 1% better every day,” Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson said. “We did a good job tonight of going out and executing the game plan.”
Port Allen takes on No. 5 Amite (29-5), a 73-69 winner over top-seeded Lakeview in the other 2A semifinal played Thursday. Game time is 5 p.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum.
Other than an uncharacteristic 20 turnovers, everything seemed to work for the Pelicans (23-10) in the game that was a rematch of the past two 3A title games.
Jordan Brooks scored a game-high 18 points and Elliot McQuillan added 12. Guard Isaiah Howard filled up the stats sheet with 13 rebounds and eight assists. Aries Lewis added 12 rebounds for Port Allen.
Three other statistics stood out. No player for third-seeded Rayville (21-9) scored in double figures. The Wildcats made just 24% of their shots from the field (13 of 54), compared to 49% for Port Allen (23 of 47). The Pelicans outrebounded Rayville 48-23.
“Port Allen is a good ballclub and we knew that coming in,” Rayville coach James Antwuan said. “I’m proud of my guys. They came out and fought and competed. We only have two seniors. Not a lot of people expected us to make it to this point.”
The battle of first-year head coaches with revamped teams was an intriguing one. A season-ending knee injury to leader Jalen Knox forced Port Allen to make adjustments at midseason.
Brooks and McQuillan emerged as the leaders at that point and it showed Thursday night. The score was tied twice in the first quarter before back-to-back baskets by Demarcus Dixon gave Rayville a 13-9 lead with 4:21 left.
Brooks scored six points in the final three minutes of the quarter, but Rayville still led 18-15. Port Allen dominated the second quarter with its 20-4 run. McQuillan scored seven of his eight first-half points in the second quarter as the Pelicans claimed a 35-22 halftime lead.
Things were not much better in the third quarter for the Hornets, who were outscored 15-4. A layup by Howard gave Port Allen a 50-26 lead going into the final quarter.
“This means a lot,” Brooks said. “Rayville is a winning program. We knew what they were going to do. We just had to go out and play hard.”