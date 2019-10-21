IMG_3825.JPG
Patrick Elliott of St. Paul's and Owen Simon of Catholic sprint through the one-mile mark at Saturday's Catholic High Invitational/

Composite/All Classes Polls

Boys

Rank Team Points

1. Catholic (10) 100

2. St. Paul's 90

3. Mandeville 74

4. Ruston 72

5. Brother Martin 61

6. Episcopal-BR 47

7. Holy Cross 44

8. Jesuit 27

9. West Monroe 13

10. Belle Chasse 12

Others receiving votes: Zachary, University

Girls

Rank Team Points

1. St. Joseph's Academy (10) 100

2. Mandeville 83

3. Vandebilt Catholic 81

4. Mt. Carmel 74

5. Fontainebleau 63

6. St. Michael 53

7. Episcopal 34

8. Sacred Heart-N.O. 19

9. Lusher Charter 17

10. Dominican 16

Others receiving votes: Newman, St. Scholastica.

