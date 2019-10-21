Composite/All Classes Polls
Boys
Rank Team Points
1. Catholic (10) 100
2. St. Paul's 90
3. Mandeville 74
4. Ruston 72
5. Brother Martin 61
6. Episcopal-BR 47
7. Holy Cross 44
8. Jesuit 27
9. West Monroe 13
10. Belle Chasse 12
Others receiving votes: Zachary, University
Girls
Rank Team Points
1. St. Joseph's Academy (10) 100
2. Mandeville 83
3. Vandebilt Catholic 81
4. Mt. Carmel 74
5. Fontainebleau 63
6. St. Michael 53
7. Episcopal 34
8. Sacred Heart-N.O. 19
9. Lusher Charter 17
10. Dominican 16
Others receiving votes: Newman, St. Scholastica.