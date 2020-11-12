Primed for a fabulous finish with LHSAA football? Or could COVID-19 ultimately win the season?
Both possibilities exist as the LHSAA moves into the next to last Friday of its football regular season. I remember three months when it seemed like everyone was so excited about the possibility of simply playing games.
Sure enough, as the season progressed the thought process changed. The goal of winning a championship became the objective, rather than taking it one day — and one game — at a time.
Yes, I am tired of writing about COVID-19 and its impact on high school football and other sports. Like it or not, it is the hand we are dealt. The last two weeks have been a clinic on how a pandemic can change things in what seems like the blink of an eye.
Last Saturday, I watched Scotlandville celebrate a huge District 4-5A win over Zachary. It was a battle of two top 10 teams. It was entertaining.
And less than 72 hours COVID-19 issues put both teams on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2020 regular season.
Watching a Week 7 local schedule filled with notable games dwindle over a two-day period as COVID issues grew was not something I expected and neither did the schools involved.
LHSCA director Eric Held and several social media groups, including Geaux Preps, have helped teams find each other to schedule games when cancellations happen.
But it makes me wonder, should the LHSAA launch an app for that? Obviously, match.com is already a dating site. Maybe matchup.com would work as schools navigate beyond football and into winter and spring sports.
You might think that is a joke, but it could be closer to reality than people think. Even as I watched quarterfinal action at the LHSAA State Volleyball tournament on Thursday, rumors of more COVID-related issues for football schools circulated.
For me, football math is being able to figure statistical yardage from one spot on the field to another. Now we also have COVID math, as in when will a 14-day quarantine end.
With the likelihood of more schools facing COVID shut downs or player limits in the weeks ahead, the fight to keep all spots filled on a 32-team bracket (nonselect) or 16-team bracket (select) could be a real issue.
The LHSAA executive committee approved a four-game minimum to make its football playoffs and approved a plan that would remove teams with COVID issues from the playoffs not if, but when it happens.
Trophies have always been the long game for LHSAA football teams. Pictures of teams hoisting trophies on the floor of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome are about as iconic as it gets.
Once again, I stress the importance of the short game. Embrace the last two weeks of the football regular season. If you are a parent, get plenty of pictures.
We won’t know what will happen with the playoffs until we get there. So squeeze in every ounce of joy can now. Once we get to the playoffs, consider it lagniappe.