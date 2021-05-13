SULPHUR — There is a difference between hitting and timely hitting. Though Walker High School ended its LHSAA baseball state tournament debut with more hits, second-seeded West Monroe came away with a 3-1 victory.
“I thought it would be a higher-scoring game than that,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said. “I figured the winning team would have closer to 10 runs. I really did. But with baseball, you never know.
“We got the hits, but we were not able to get that one timely hit to score a run that would get us within one. That was the difference in the ball game.”
All four runs were scored in the first inning of the Class 5A semifinal played Thursday afternoon at McMurry Park. Even without offensive fireworks, there was drama.
The Rebels (24-7) brought in left-hander Lane Little with one out in the top of the seventh after a double by Walker’s Spencer Murray. The first batter Little faced, Mason Morgan, launched a drive to right field that Kade Pittard tracked down for the second out.
Murray’s double was the sixth hit of the day for Walker. Wildcats starter Caleb Webb limited West Monroe to four hits and retired 11 of the final 13 West Monroe batters he faced.
“Really … I was just trying to throw strikes and let them hit the ball,” Webb said. “I wanted to let my outfielders work. It is bad that it ended like this, but we are going to work our hardest and hopefully get back here next year.”
The sixth-seeded Wildcats of District 4-5A got their lone run with two outs in the top of the first. Camden Carver reached on an error.
Designated hitter Brock Darbonne followed with a single. A passed ball later brought Carver around to score.
In similar fashion, West Monroe’s Reed Eason led off the bottom of the first with a single and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Designated hitter Trey Hawsey’s double to the right-field corner scored the other two Rebels runs, which provided the winning margin.
“We came in this year and wanted to see how far we could get with the talent we had,” Walker’s Grant Edwards said. “We wanted to see if we could make it to Sulphur and we did. We lost, but hopefully this leads to more trips here.”