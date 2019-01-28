If you were one of those people who saw what member principals voted to approve at the LHSAA convention last Friday and thought “What were they thinking,” you are not alone.
When select and nonselect principals voted to allow select schools to break away from the LHSAA’s championship events in the sports divided along select/nonselect lines, it sent a message. Now it is up to everyone, including the LHSAA, its championship event hosts and its lucrative sponsors, to figure out what that message is and what it means moving toward 2019-20.
Mentioning 2019-20 is crucial because that is when the changes will go into effect for football, basketball, baseball and softball. The vote Friday was easily the most shocking since principals voted to split football championships along select/nonselect lines.
As is the case with most things LHSAA, the interpretation you get likely depends on who you ask. These votes give select schools their first autonomy since the previous split votes.
Select schools will host championship events in those four sports at either the school site of the higher seed or the closest neutral site. So no more 10 a.m. or noon LHSAA event game times. All their title games will be played at times/sites more convenient to students and other fans.
The rationale for nonselect schools to approve the changes is a bit hazy. At best, the decision was a concession to give select schools something. Of course, the more negative spin is that at least some nonselect/public schools do not want select schools in their title events.
Up next is a key period of adjustment. The LHSAA is in the process of informing its sponsors, including its title sponsor, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, of the changes. When the first split was approved, the assumption was that the Allstate Sugar Bowl and others would pull their sponsorship. That has not happened, but it is common knowledge that the Sugar Bowl’s contract includes language that would allow changes.
Select schools called the vote a win-win for sponsors, saying they would gladly display banners at their school sites/neutral sites for all their events. Whether the sponsors go along with that line of thinking remains to be seen.
Basketball, baseball and softball will be among the LHSAA championship events set to go up for bid this spring/summer. Taking select schools out of the championship event mix leaves those events with the seven basic classes for basketball, softball and baseball that competed in those events before the split. In football, there will be five basic classes, also the pre-split number.
That should mean lower rental fees because the LHSAA won’t have to use championship venues for as many days. The LHSAA also will get its percentage of the gate receipts from those select championship events.
Whether it turns out to be the “win-win” Teurlings Catholic Principal Mike Boyer called it when he pitched the changes remains to be seen. The cost per game for the Prep Classic football games was around $65,000 a game in 2017, which means taking select schools out of that equation could mean a savings of over $250,000.
But there are other costs that cannot be measured in a monetary way. The LHSAA’s football title games have been played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome since 1981. Both LHSAA final four format basketball tournaments date to the 1960s.
For some, the chance to play in the Superdome is as important as playing for a title. That final-four format in a large arena is just as near and dear to basketball coaches.
Select championship events could be played at larger regional sites, including college campuses. Critics say it still won’t be the same.
Media coverage also is likely to change. Like most industries, ours is pushed to the limit with what the LHSAA has now. Title events are a destination for the media, too. With select title events scheduled for the week of nonselect semifinal events in these sports, there will be tough choices to make for media.
Those who thought the sky was falling when the first LHSAA split passed learned it did not. The sky won’t fall this time, either. But the landscape, sadly, continues to change.