Eddie Bonine kicked off a Zoom news conference about the LHSAA’s position statement and approach to name, image and likeness deals for its student-athletes with three key words — education, not regulation.
Perhaps more importantly, Bonine shot down fears about boosters and alumni using NIL deals to entice students to their schools. Those cases, Bonine said, would be treated like others involving undue influence on a student-athlete.
“We are an education-based association, and we wanted to be on the front end of this,” Bonine said. “We are educating individuals in our state on NIL; we’re not regulating it. We are not condoning it or promoting it.
“What we want to do, what we partnered (with Eccker Sports) to do was to get the stakeholders in our state to be educated on what NIL is. Eighty-percent of NIL across the United States and beyond is steered by social media, right, wrong or indifferent.
“So at any time during this process if a student-athlete allegedly is receiving some form of payment for their name, image and likeness while going from one school to another, then that’s when the LHSAA becomes a regulatory agent to see if there is undue influence, recruiting or anything else.”
Randy Eccker of Eccker Sports, the group the LHSAA’s executive committee agreed to partner with on NIL education last week, also spoke with media members on the call. Eccker explained NIL education courses available for principals, athletic directors/coaches, parents and athletes.
Bonine reiterated that the program the executive committee approved for principals and athletic directors is not about regulation, saying he nixed a question about whether the NIL program could stop schools from recruiting eighth-graders.
“No … that is not what this is about,” Bonine said. “What this is about is letting the families know the dos and don’ts and potential pitfalls (of NIL). We already have rules in place for undue influence.
“We’ve never had anything in our rules that says a student can’t profit from their name, image or likeness. What we have is an amateurism piece. That says you can’t go to an all-star game and accept $250 for playing in it. That has nothing to do with NIL.”
Bonine told the media group that he was contacted during last week’s executive committee meeting by three superintendents who pointed to a Gordon McKernan billboard on Interstate 20 near Shreveport that featured an image of Parkway star Mikaylah Williams, the nation’s top girls basketball recruit for 2023. The message congratulates Williams on a great season.
Bonine said he has no idea whether Williams received any compensation. He said there is nothing wrong with it if the junior star receiving compensation, noting that the LHSAA’s goal is to make sure that athletes like Williams are not taken advantage of by agents or anyone else.
Bonine said some media characterizations of the LHSAA’s NIL education program as a pay-to-play mechanism are incorrect. He also pointed out that concerns about college boosters offering NILs to prospective recruits is an NCAA issue, not an LHSAA issue.
“This is not pay-for-play. And now you hear that student-athletes are going to be coming from Texas into Louisiana,” Bonine said. “I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but that was going on long before Eddie got here. This is about us helping our membership.”