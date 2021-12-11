Boys
Varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Livonia at Dunham
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at False River
Slaughter Community Charter at LSD
Capitol at McKinley
White Castle at Istrouma
Woodlawn at St. John
Hammond at Live Oak
Tuesday
East St. John at Zachary
Vidalia at West Feliciana
St. John at Dunham
Plaquemine at St. Amant
Capitol at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Ecole Classique at Ascension Christian
Rosenwald Collegiate at Lutcher
Belaire at Denham Springs
Maurepas at False River Academy
Tara at East Feliciana
Broadmoor at Glen Oaks
Wednesday
Woodlawn at Northeast
New Iberia at Donaldsonville
St. John at Brusly
East Feliciana at Slaughter Community Charter
Tournaments
Zachary tournament
At Zachary High
Patterson vs. Ellender, 6 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. St. Martinville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Belaire at Thrive Academy
Livonia at Brusly
East Iberville vs. Baker at Baker Middle School
Tournaments
Zachary tournament
At Zachary High
St. Amant vs. Patterson-Ellender winner, 3:30 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Thibodaux, 5 p.m.
Hahnville vs. H.L. Bourgeois-St. Martinville winner, 6:30 p.m.
Zachary vs. David Thibodaux, 8 p.m.
Rumble on the River
At Madison Prep
Comeaux vs. Hamilton Christian, 4 p.m.
Port Allen vs. East St. John, 5:30 p.m.
Walker vs. East Ascension, 7 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. McMain, 8:30 p.m.
At Scotlandville
Livonia vs. Hannan, 4 p.m.
Southern Lab vs. Southside, 5:30 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Huntington, 7 p.m.
Evangel vs. Lafayette Christian, 8:30 p.m.
At CSAL-MPA gym
Jehovah-Jireh vs. Riverside Academy, 5 p.m.
Friday
East St. John at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Woodlawn at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Sarah Reed at Capitol
Catholic at Live Oak
Plaquemine at Denham Springs
Central Private at French Settlement
East Feliciana at Northeast
Slaughter Community Charter at West Feliciana
Baker at Central
Parkview Baptist vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy
Tournaments
Zachary tournament
At Zachary High
Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Rumble on the River
At Madison Prep
Southern Lab vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 4 p.m.
Evangel vs. Port Allen, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlawn-Shreveport vs. Walker, 7 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Huntington, 8:30 p.m.
At Scotlandville
Hamilton Christian vs. Livonia, 4 p.m.
Franklin vs. Hannan, 5:30 p.m.
East St. John vs. Scotlandville, 7 p.m.
McMain vs. East Ascension, 8:30 p.m.
At CSAL-MPA gym
Lafayette Christian vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Terrebonne at Tara, 2 p.m.
University at St. Michael, 3 p.m.
Tournaments
Zachary tournament
At Zachary High
Consolation games at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Rumble on the River
At Madison Prep
Riverside vs. Comeaux, noon
Hannan vs. Huntington, 1:30 p.m.
Southside vs. East St. John, 3 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Southern Lab, 4:30 p.m.
At Scotlandville
Hamilton Christian vs. Evangel, 1 p.m.
Lafayette Christian vs. Livonia, 2:30 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Captain Shreve, 4 p.m.
Walker vs. Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Varsity games typically start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Denham Springs at Dutchtown
McKinley at Zachary
Terrebonne at East Ascension
H.L. Bourgeois at Donaldsonville
Belaire at Livonia
Central Private at Central
Tuesday
St. Amant at Walker
French Settlement at St. John
East St. John at East Ascension
Plaquemine at Live Oak
Amite vs. Baker at Baker Middle School
Tara at Northeast
Wednesday
Livonia at Tara
Thrive Academy at Capitol
Madison Prep at Southern Lab
East Iberville at Glen Oaks
St. James at Riverside
Thursday
Donaldsonville at Southern Lab
Broadmoor at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Istrouma at Capitol
Thursday
Tournament
Walker Lady Cat tournament
At Walker
Albany vs. Zachary, 5 p.m.
Liberty vs. West Monroe, 6:30 p.m.
At Denham Springs
Scotlandville vs. Hahnville, 5 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Baker, 6:30 p.m.
At Dutchtown
Dutchtown vs. Ouachita Christian, 5 p.m.
Friday
St. John at St. Joseph’s Academy
Berwick at Thrive Academy
Plaquemine at Episcopal
Tournament
Walker Lady Cat tournament
At Walker
Ouachita Christian vs. Mandeville, 3 p.m.
Warren Easton vs. Liberty, 4:15 p.m.
Walker vs. Parkway, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette vs. East St. John, 6:45 p.m.
At Denham Springs Freshman High
Ursuline vs. East Iberville, 3 p.m.
Gulfport vs. Albany, 4:15 p.m.
Springfield vs. Assumption, 5:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. White Castle, 6:45 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. Franklin, 8 p.m.
At Brusly main gym
Delhi vs. Glen Oaks, 3 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. Central, 4:15 p.m.
Delhi vs. Carencro, 5:30 p.m.
Port Allen vs. South Lafourche, 6:45 p.m.
Brusly vs. St. Thomas More, 8 p.m.
At Brusly auxiliary gym
Dutchtown vs. Istrouma, 3 p.m.
St. Amant vs. Baker, 4:15 p.m.
Rayville vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.
St. Martin’s vs. Elton, 6:45 p.m.
At Zachary
West Monroe vs. Hahnville, 3 p.m.
Southwood vs. Karr, 4:15 p.m.
Natchitoches Central vs. Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.
Zachary vs. Summerfield, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday
Tournament
Walker Lady Cat tournament
At Walker
Parkway vs. Gulfport, 9:30 a.m.
Glen Oaks vs. St. Amant, 11 a.m.
Walker vs. Carencro, 12:30 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Southwood, 2 p.m.
Huntington vs. Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
At Denham Springs
Hahnville vs. Ursuline, 9:30 a.m.
Assumption vs. Ouachita Christian, 11 a.m.
South Lafourche vs. Istrouma, 12:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. Summerfield, 2 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. Springfield, 3:30 p.m.
At Brusly main gym
St. James vs. White Castle, 9:30 p.m.
LaGrange vs. St. Martin’s, 11 a.m.
Brusly vs. Mandeville, 12:30 p.m.
LaGrange vs. Baker, 2 p.m.
At Brusly auxiliary gym
East Iberville vs. Dutchtown, 9:30 p.m.
Elton vs. Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.
St. James vs. Central, 12:30 p.m.
LaGrange vs. Baker, 2 p.m.
At Zachary
Rayville vs. Warren Easton, 9:30 a.m.
Liberty vs. East St. John, 11 a.m.
McKinley vs. Karr, 12:30 p.m.
Zachary vs. Natchitoches Central, 2 p.m.