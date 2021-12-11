Boys

Varsity games typically start between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Livonia at Dunham

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at False River

Slaughter Community Charter at LSD

Capitol at McKinley

White Castle at Istrouma

Woodlawn at St. John

Hammond at Live Oak

Tuesday

East St. John at Zachary

Vidalia at West Feliciana

St. John at Dunham

Plaquemine at St. Amant

Capitol at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Ecole Classique at Ascension Christian

Rosenwald Collegiate at Lutcher

Belaire at Denham Springs

Maurepas at False River Academy

Tara at East Feliciana

Broadmoor at Glen Oaks

Wednesday

Woodlawn at Northeast

New Iberia at Donaldsonville

St. John at Brusly

East Feliciana at Slaughter Community Charter

Tournaments

Zachary tournament

At Zachary High

Patterson vs. Ellender, 6 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois vs. St. Martinville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Belaire at Thrive Academy

Livonia at Brusly

East Iberville vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

Tournaments

Zachary tournament

At Zachary High

St. Amant vs. Patterson-Ellender winner, 3:30 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Thibodaux, 5 p.m.

Hahnville vs. H.L. Bourgeois-St. Martinville winner, 6:30 p.m.

Zachary vs. David Thibodaux, 8 p.m.

Rumble on the River

At Madison Prep

Comeaux vs. Hamilton Christian, 4 p.m.

Port Allen vs. East St. John, 5:30 p.m.

Walker vs. East Ascension, 7 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. McMain, 8:30 p.m.

At Scotlandville

Livonia vs. Hannan, 4 p.m.

Southern Lab vs. Southside, 5:30 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Huntington, 7 p.m.

Evangel vs. Lafayette Christian, 8:30 p.m.

At CSAL-MPA gym

Jehovah-Jireh vs. Riverside Academy, 5 p.m.

Friday

East St. John at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Woodlawn at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Sarah Reed at Capitol

Catholic at Live Oak

Plaquemine at Denham Springs

Central Private at French Settlement

East Feliciana at Northeast

Slaughter Community Charter at West Feliciana

Baker at Central

Parkview Baptist vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy

Tournaments

Zachary tournament

At Zachary High

Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Rumble on the River

At Madison Prep

Southern Lab vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 4 p.m.

Evangel vs. Port Allen, 5:30 p.m.

Woodlawn-Shreveport vs. Walker, 7 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Huntington, 8:30 p.m.

At Scotlandville

Hamilton Christian vs. Livonia, 4 p.m.

Franklin vs. Hannan, 5:30 p.m.

East St. John vs. Scotlandville, 7 p.m.

McMain vs. East Ascension, 8:30 p.m.

At CSAL-MPA gym

Lafayette Christian vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Terrebonne at Tara, 2 p.m.

University at St. Michael, 3 p.m.

Tournaments

Zachary tournament

At Zachary High

Consolation games at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Rumble on the River

At Madison Prep

Riverside vs. Comeaux, noon

Hannan vs. Huntington, 1:30 p.m.

Southside vs. East St. John, 3 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Southern Lab, 4:30 p.m.

At Scotlandville

Hamilton Christian vs. Evangel, 1 p.m.

Lafayette Christian vs. Livonia, 2:30 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Captain Shreve, 4 p.m.

Walker vs. Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Varsity games typically start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Denham Springs at Dutchtown

McKinley at Zachary

Terrebonne at East Ascension

H.L. Bourgeois at Donaldsonville

Belaire at Livonia

Central Private at Central

Tuesday

St. Amant at Walker

French Settlement at St. John

East St. John at East Ascension

Plaquemine at Live Oak

Amite vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

Tara at Northeast

Wednesday

Livonia at Tara

Thrive Academy at Capitol

Madison Prep at Southern Lab

East Iberville at Glen Oaks

St. James at Riverside

Thursday

Donaldsonville at Southern Lab

Broadmoor at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Istrouma at Capitol

Thursday

Tournament

Walker Lady Cat tournament

At Walker

Albany vs. Zachary, 5 p.m.

Liberty vs. West Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

At Denham Springs

Scotlandville vs. Hahnville, 5 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. Baker, 6:30 p.m.

At Dutchtown

Dutchtown vs. Ouachita Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday

St. John at St. Joseph’s Academy

Berwick at Thrive Academy

Plaquemine at Episcopal

Tournament

Walker Lady Cat tournament

At Walker

Ouachita Christian vs. Mandeville, 3 p.m.

Warren Easton vs. Liberty, 4:15 p.m.

Walker vs. Parkway, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette vs. East St. John, 6:45 p.m.

At Denham Springs Freshman High

Ursuline vs. East Iberville, 3 p.m.

Gulfport vs. Albany, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield vs. Assumption, 5:30 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. White Castle, 6:45 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois vs. Franklin, 8 p.m.

At Brusly main gym

Delhi vs. Glen Oaks, 3 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. Central, 4:15 p.m.

Delhi vs. Carencro, 5:30 p.m.

Port Allen vs. South Lafourche, 6:45 p.m.

Brusly vs. St. Thomas More, 8 p.m.

At Brusly auxiliary gym

Dutchtown vs. Istrouma, 3 p.m.

St. Amant vs. Baker, 4:15 p.m.

Rayville vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.

St. Martin’s vs. Elton, 6:45 p.m.

At Zachary

West Monroe vs. Hahnville, 3 p.m.

Southwood vs. Karr, 4:15 p.m.

Natchitoches Central vs. Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.

Zachary vs. Summerfield, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday

Tournament

Walker Lady Cat tournament

At Walker

Parkway vs. Gulfport, 9:30 a.m.

Glen Oaks vs. St. Amant, 11 a.m.

Walker vs. Carencro, 12:30 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Southwood, 2 p.m.

Huntington vs. Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

At Denham Springs

Hahnville vs. Ursuline, 9:30 a.m.

Assumption vs. Ouachita Christian, 11 a.m.

South Lafourche vs. Istrouma, 12:30 p.m.

Denham Springs vs. Summerfield, 2 p.m.

H.L. Bourgeois vs. Springfield, 3:30 p.m.

At Brusly main gym

St. James vs. White Castle, 9:30 p.m.

LaGrange vs. St. Martin’s, 11 a.m.

Brusly vs. Mandeville, 12:30 p.m.

LaGrange vs. Baker, 2 p.m.

At Brusly auxiliary gym

East Iberville vs. Dutchtown, 9:30 p.m.

Elton vs. Parkview Baptist, 11 a.m.

St. James vs. Central, 12:30 p.m.

LaGrange vs. Baker, 2 p.m.

At Zachary

Rayville vs. Warren Easton, 9:30 a.m.

Liberty vs. East St. John, 11 a.m.

McKinley vs. Karr, 12:30 p.m.

Zachary vs. Natchitoches Central, 2 p.m.

