Boys
1, Zachary (21-3) and Liberty (16-3): These two teams are operating in parallel universes. They have played some of the same top opponents.
The 5A Broncos have a 17-game winning streak. Division II/4A Liberty’s Monday showdown with Division I/5A Scotlandville is huge. We will see if that changes the rankings next week.
3, Madison Prep (16-3) and Scotlandville (17-2): Again, Class 5A Scotlandville has a lot on the line vs. Liberty Monday and hosts Nola power Carver Tuesday. Madison Prep plays Zachary Wednesday, which is another mega-matchup to watch.
5, Walker (17-5): The Wildcats look to regroup after losing to Liberty last Wednesday. We have several solid 5A teams and this is one that cannot be overlooked.
6, Southern Lab (17-3): The Division IV/1A Kittens have some impressive wins, including one over 2A power Newman. They have wins over teams from multiple classifications.
7, Donaldsonville (18-4): The 3A Tigers have played a mix of different teams with two of the losses coming to Class 5A East St. John.
8, University (12-4): With its roster shuffle now complete after football season, the Division II/3A Cubs are settling into a rhythm with a lineup that features three players 6-foot-5 or better.
9, Episcopal (18-5), Family Christian (22-6), Jehovah-Jireh (14-9), Port Allen (13-9): This is a nod to Class 2/Division III and Division V/Class C.
Though Jehovah beat 2A Episcopal Friday, the Knights remain with a top record and power ranting . Port Allen lost to U-High Friday but is still among 2A power ratings leaders.
Up next: Catholic, Dunham, East Ascension, Livonia, Lutcher, Springfield.
Girls
1, Walker (24-3): A win over Brusly in an MLK showcase last week WHS lone gone. The Class 5A Wildcats have talent, depth and experience that is paying dividends.
2, Brusly (19-3): That showcase loss to Walker provided a primer on how to handle pressure defense. The 3A Panthers are solid and now they have a to-do list in advance of the post season.
3, Albany (16-5): After two wins last week, the Hornets of District 8-3A move up just a bit on the list.
4, Madison Prep (13-12): The Class 3A Chargers had another week of ups and downs. After losing to Division III/2A Episcopal, MPA claimed its first win over Liberty.
5, Episcopal (14-5) and Liberty (12-11): Two select schools with interesting stories. Division III/2A Episcopal is on the rise after beating defending 3A champion Madison Prep on the road.
Liberty has battled injuries and had a week of checks and balances that included a win over Donaldsonville and losses to Southern Lab and Madison Prep .
7, McKinley (12-4): The Division I/5A EBR tourney champions did not get to play a District 5-5A game with St. Joseph’s because of weather concerns. However, they still managed to add wins.
8, Zachary (14-10): With three impressive double-digit wins in a row, the Broncos are moving up and could well be the No. 2 team behind Walker in 4-5A.
9, St. Amant (12-9): The Gators beat St. Joseph’s last week in District 5-5A. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the district season unfolds.
10, East Iberville (13-10), Denham Springs (19-8) and Southern Lab (12-10): Like last year, defending 1A champion EIHS is playing a tough schedule.
DSHS and Southern Lab have some wins to note but also face challenges as the season wraps up. DSHS faces has Walker and Zachary ahead in 4-5A.
Up next: Dunham, Family Christian, St. Joseph’s Academy, Scotlandville, Springfield, West Feliciana, White Castle, Woodlawn.