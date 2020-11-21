SHREVEPORT — Here are the results from the Division I competition at the LHSAA State Swim meet held Saturday at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic 459.5. 2, Jesuit 346.5. 3, St. Paul’s 182. 4, Baton Rouge High 166. 5, Southside 126. 6, Fontainebleau 117. 7, Northshore 113. 8, Destrehan 102. 9, Rummel 88. 10, Sulphur 78. 11, Byrd 63. 12, Mandeville 49. 13, Brother Martin 43, Dutchtown 43. 15, East Ascension 38. 16, West Monroe 37. 17, Barbe 26, Slidell 26. 19, Pineville 21. 20, Zachary 20. 21, Lafayette 11. 22, Captain Shreve 6. 23, Hahnville 4. 24, Alexandria 2, Thibodaux 2. 26, Denham Springs 1.
Top individuals
200-medley relay: 1, Catholic-BR 1:38.43. 2, Jesuit 1:38.53. 3, Baton Rouge High 1:41.49.
200 freestyle: 1, Adam Weidemeier, West Monroe, 1:41.35. 2, Will Cooper, Catholic, 1:44.74. 3, William Dejean, Catholic, 1:45.15.
200 individual medley: 1, Philip Endom, Jesuit, 1:52.65. 2, Austin Peak, St. Paul’s, 1:55.96. 3, William Kitto IV, Catholic, 1:58.21..
50 freestyle: 1, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 20.74. 2, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 21.11. 3, Egan Trahant, Jesuit, 21.49.
100 butterfly: 1, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 51.49. 2, Adam Weidemeier, West Monroe, 51.51. 3, Egan Trahant, Jesuit, 52.07.
100 freestyle: 1, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 46.04. 2, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 46.86. 3, Brice Bounds, Southside, 47.91.
500 freestyle: 1, Will Cooper, Catholic, 4:41.14. 2, William Dejean, Catholic, 4:43.34. 3, Joseph Capo, Jesuit, 4:43.60.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:25.37. 2, Jesuit 1:28.54. 3, St. Paul’s 1:30.30.
100 backstroke: 1, Philip Endom, Jesuit, 52.47. 2, Austin Peak, St. Paul’s, 53.11. 3, Jack Primeaux, Jesuit. 53.33.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hunter Bullis, Notthshore, 59.43. 2, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 1:00.09. 3, Justin Fruge, Sulphur, 1:00.53.
400 freestyle: 1, Catholic 3:08.64. 2, Jesuit 3:16.38. 3, St. Paul’s 3:17.72.