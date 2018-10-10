For generations, boys were told they must put away childhood toys when they grow into men. Former Glen Oaks High and Southern University teammates Eric Randall and Landry Williams are the lucky ones.
They both make a living by coaching the sport they grew up loving — football. Out of necessity, things have changed, a fact that will be in evidence when Williams’ Madison Prep squad hosts Randall and Baker for in crucial District 6-3A game Thursday night.
“When you are young, it is great to be able to go out and play pitch and catch like we did. I loved to throw it and (Williams) could sure catch it,” Randall said. “But when you grow up and become the head coach, you have to do what fits your personnel. Throwing the ball is just one part of football. If you want to control the game, you run it, and that is what we both like to do.”
Baker (4-2, 3-0) and MPA (3-3, 2-0) enter the 6-3A game set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium looking to gain an advantage in the game and the 6-3A standings. With defending Division II champion University High expected to run away with the title, the Buffaloes and Chargers are looking to gain an edge in the fight for second.
That battle for second will likely include West Feliciana (3-3, 1-2), the LHSAA’s defending Class 3A champion. Coincidentally, the Saints also play Thursday, meeting Mentorship Academy (0-5, 0-2) at Olympia Stadium. The games are two of the six on a busy Thursday schedule.
Baker and Madison Prep are focused on each other. And both know what to expect.
“There won’t be a lot of secrets out there. We understand each other’s philosophy pretty well. It is all about controlling the line of scrimmage and the ball," Williams said. "They (the Buffaloes) do that well. Their line is so physical and they set the tone. And the running back is quick. If he gets past the line, he can get downfield in a hurry.”
The back Williams refers to is Desmond Windon, who ranks among area leaders for Class 3A and below with 797 yards and 13 TDs. Windon averages 10.8 yards per carry for the Buffaloes, who have won three straight.
Madison Prep is coming off a Saturday loss to Carver in New Orleans. The Chargers' top running back, Roy Davis, has shouldered much of the load but could be sidelined by a shoulder injury, Williams said.
Williams said he believes a running back-by-committee approach would be a solid option. Randall and Baker also may use multiple backs.
“They are a talented team,” Randall said.