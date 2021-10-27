Go big or go home is a popular battle cry for an underdog. As Week 9 looms, Plaquemine faces a variation on that theme — Go big or stay home.
“We’re sitting at No. 31 in the (4A) power ratings,” Plaquemine interim coach Ron LeJeune said. “This is our last game of the regular season. If we don’t win tonight our season will be over.”
The Green Devils (3-4, 3-2) meet St. Michael (4-3, 3-1) in a pivotal District 7-4A game set for 7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium. The game highlights the Week 9 Thursday schedule. Also of note, third-ranked Southern Lab (5-2, 1-0) hosts Central Private (2-4, 0-1) in District 6-1A.
The 2021 season has been a whirlwind in different ways for Plaquemine and St. Michael. The Green Devils, quarterfinalists a year ago, have been hampered by injuries all season and still havenine players sidelined.
LeJeune took over a month ago when PHS head coach Paul Distefano went on medical leave. Previously the head coach at multiple local schools, including Belaire, Tars and East Iberville, LeJeune returned to the Plaquemine staff as an assistant a year ago.
“What I did was simplify things,” LeJeune said. “On offense we went from no huddle to being in a huddle and we took some of the motion out of plays. Guys who stepped in for injured players are confident now.
“We put in a Wing-T offense in August and there was so much for the players to learn and remember. The focus is on doing the things we are doing well, on offense and defense. They have responded to that.”
Plaquemine lost its first two district games to Istrouma and Belaire and fell to 0-4. Wins over Tara and Broadmoor came before a resounding 53-34 win over District 7-4A co-leader Liberty last week. St. Michael, Liberty and Belaire all have one loss in 7-4A.
Quarterback Mike Mitchell and running back Kobe Major help lead the offense. Linebacker Colbi Dennis is at the heart of the PHS defense.
“We expect to play the team that beat Liberty last week,” first-year St. Michael coach Zachary Leger said. “You can see it on film, they look like the Plaquemine we are used to seeing.”
The Warriors are led running back Nicholas Johnson, who has 955 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Damon Blocker adds 500 rushing yards and 300 passing yards. Leger, a first-year head coach notched his biggest win as St. Michael beat Belaire a week ago.
“It’s no secret ... ball control is the key. We both want to do it and it comes down to who does it better, who makes big plays on special teams and avoids turnover,” Leger noted.