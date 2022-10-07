In its District 6-2A opener, East Feliciana trounced Baker on Friday night on the road 44-18.
In the first half, Baker (3-3) drew first blood, dominated time of possession and held star tight end Trey’Dez Green to zero catches. The Buffaloes trailed by only two points at halftime.
But once Green came alive in the second half, East Feliciana (4-2) scored 20 unanswered points. The team gained 313 yards and held the Buffaloes to only 160. Green, one of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2024, scored two touchdowns in the third quarter.
How it was won
Baker jumped out to a 6-0 lead on its first drive of the game. Sophomore receiver Roy McBride beat a corner on a go route, and quarterback Michael Edwards hit him in stride for a 31-yard score.
A pass interference call drawn by Green set up East Feliciana in the red zone on its first drive. The Tigers capitalized a few plays later when junior receiver Stanley Gilmore reeled in a 12-yard score.
Each special teams unit also scored a touchdown. East Feliciana fumbled a punt near its own end zone, and senior Montez Covington scooped the ball and scored for Baker. Tigers senior Tyler Hamilton returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
Green lined up as a receiver on the left and caught a screen for his first catch of the night. After leveling two defenders, he raced 42 yards and walked into the end zone for a touchdown. Scores by junior Takari White and Hamilton widened the Tigers’ lead, and Green finished off the Buffaloes with a 10-yard touchdown grab, his second and final catch of the night.
Player of the Game
East Feliciana senior Tyler Hamilton: His kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter gave the Tigers a much-needed boost.
He caught the ball around his own 35-yard line and waited patiently for a hole to open. Once it did, Hamilton — a short, speedy player — accelerated through would-be tacklers, down the sideline and into the end zone.
The Buffaloes ran 39 plays to the Tigers’ 23 in the first half, yet East Feliciana entered the break with a 14-12 lead, thanks to Hamilton’s special teams score.
Hamilton also added seven carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.
They said it
East Feliciana coach Darius Matthews: “I think we came out in the first half a little lackadaisical, so I just told them that we had to refocus and do the things that we are known for doing: hard work, effort and playing full speed. And you see in the second half, it showed up and we came out and finished the game.”
Baker coach Eric Randall: “I’m gonna tip my hat to East Feliciana. Their kids came out in the second half, they blew us off the ball, and we didn’t make tackles.”
Notable
• Edwards, the Baker quarterback, was on the ground for several minutes early in the second quarter after suffering an injury to his right leg. Teammates carried him to the sideline, and he was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital. Randall said after the game that the team did not know the extent of Edwards’ injury.
• On Baker’s first scoring drive, Edwards contributed a bruising 24-yard run and a perfectly thrown ball for a touchdown.