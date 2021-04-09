St. Amant extended its winning streak to 12, claiming two victories Friday to take a half-game lead in the District 5-5A standings.
But to hear Gators baseball coach Brandon Bravata tell it, there was as much emphasis on his team’s 19-0 demolition over Woodlawn earlier in the day as there was a 10-6 verdict against Catholic High in the evening.
“We’re so in the moment,” Bravata said. “We looked at the game this morning as an important game. It was adversity to play this morning and travel here, and our guys didn’t flinch. They believe in what we’re trying to do.”
St. Amant (22-4, 5-0) scored 10 unanswered runs after the third inning to erase a 3-0 deficit and build a half-game lead over idle Dutchtown (19-7, 4-0) in the league standings. The Gators host Catholic (13-13, 3-2) at 6 p.m. game Tuesday in the series finale.
St. Amant first baseman Reggie Hebert (2 for 2) made the most noise at the plate, driving in seven runs in his final two plate appearances — a three-run double in the fifth for a 5-3 lead and a grand slam (the first of his career) during a five-run seventh.
The Gators finished with 10 hits. Josh Denton (2 for 2, RBI) and Cole Poirrier (2 for 3) also collected two hits apiece.
“When you get in these 5-5A matchups, anyone’s got a puncher’s chance, and the kid made a great swing,” Catholic High coach Brad Bass said of Hebert. “Give him credit. We made a great pitch (by reliever Cazes Jones), the guy made a great swing. I was proud of the way we competed until the very end. There’s a lot of season left.”
St. Amant rallied from a 3-0 deficit with five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to take a 5-3 lead on the strength of Hebert’s bases-clearing double into the left-field corner against Catholic starter Cole Cranford (2 for 3).
The Gators loaded the bases for the second time in three innings during the seventh. Aaron Day singled off CHS reliever Prescott Marsh who walked consecutive batters. He then hit a batter to score Day, and with Cazes on in relief, Hebert hit his first offering over the left-field fence.
Catholic, which led 3-0 on consecutive run-scoring hits from Addison Ainsworth (2 for 3, three RBIs) and UL signee Mason Zambo (1 for 3), scored three unearned runs in the seventh to account for the final score.
Winning pitcher Slade Zepphuar (6-2) lasted into the seventh but left after throwing 107 pitches (66 for strikes) following an RBI double to Ainsworth. He yielded nine hits, six runs (three earned), walked two and struck out four before Reed Brignac finished up the final two outs.
“I want to give credit to Slade for hanging in there after getting down 3-0. He was gutsy,” Bravata said. “Our kinds didn’t flinch when we were down 3-0. We’ve got a good group of guys. We know we’ve got to be at our best to beat teams like this, the good quality programs.”