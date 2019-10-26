Class 5A

1. John Curtis (8-0) beat Holy Cross 62-31

2. Catholic-BR (8-0) beat St. Amant 56-12

3. Rummel (6-0) played St. Augustine Saturday

4. West Monroe (7-1) beat Ouachita Parish 20-0

5. Acadiana (8-0) beat Sam Houston 82-41

6. Hahnville (7-0) played H.L. Bourgeois Saturday

7. Airline (6-2) lost to C.E. Byrd 21-6

8. Alexandria (7-1) beat Ruston 17-13

9. Zachary (5-2) beat Scotlandville 20-12

10. Haughton (6-2) lost to Captain Shreve 14-7

Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve (7-1) beat Haughton 14-7, East Ascension (6-2) beat Woodlawn 45-0, Thibodaux (6-1) played Destrehan (4-3) Saturday, Destrehan (4-3) played Thibodaux (6-1) Saturday, Central (7-1) lost to Walker 26-24, Walker (6-2) beat Central 26-24, Ruston (4-4) lost to Alexandria 17-13, Dutchtown (7-1) beat McKinley 51-0, Sam Houston (6-2) lost to Acadiana 82-41, Scotlandville (5-3) lost to Zachary 20-12.

Class 4A

1. Lakeshore (8-0) beat Franklinton 55-7

2. St. Thomas More (6-2) beat Northside 41-0

3. Karr (5-2) beat Landry-Walker 18-14

4. Neville (5-2) did not play

5. Bastrop (7-1) beat Minden 22-8

6. Tioga (7-1) lost to Eunice 32-27

7. Assumption (7-1) beat Ellender 46-0

8. Carencro (7-1) beat Abbeville 41-6

9. Northwood (5-2) beat Woodlawn-Shreveport 28-18

10. Leesville (6-2) beat Bolton 47-20

Others receiving votes: Eunice (6-2) beat Tioga 32-27, Minden (5-3) lost to Bastrop (7-1) 22-8, Westgate (6-2) beat Teurlings Catholic 52-35, Breaux Bridge (6-2) beat Beau Chene 40-3, Evangel Christian (4-4) beat North DeSoto 42-0, Warren Easton (3-3) played McMain, DeRidder (6-2) beat Peabody 44-18.

Class 3A

1. St. James (8-0) beat Berwick 45-0

2. Sterlington (7-0) beat Richwood 45-0

3. University (5-3) lost to Madison Prep 33-0

4. Loranger (9-0) beat Albany 30-14

5. Iota (7-1) beat Pine Prairie 49-14

6. Madison Prep (7-1) beat University 33-0

7. Union Parish (5-3) beat Green Oaks 55-20

8. De La Salle (4-3) beat Haynes Academy 42-0

9. Marksville (7-1) beat Menard 38-14

10. Caldwell Parish (7-1) beat Grant 34-2

Others receiving votes: Wossman (4-4) lost to Carroll 29-8, Loyola (7-1) beat North Webster 20-8, Bossier (6-2) beat Mansfield 41-22, Lake Charles Prep (5-3) beat Jennings 45-35, North Webster (4-4) lost to Loyola 20-8, Baker (5-2) beat Glen Oaks 60-6, Jena (5-3) beat Buckeye 40-0.

Class 2A

1. Newman (7-1) lost to St. Charles Catholic 28-27

2. Lafayette Christian (7-1) beat Port Barre 49-0

3. Notre Dame (6-1) did not play

4. Ferriday (7-1) beat Mangham 58-6

5. St. Charles Catholic (7-1) beat Newman 28-27

6. Amite (6-2) beat Independence 34-6

7. Dunham (7-1) beat East Feliciana 13-12 OT

8. Kentwood (4-4) lost to Pine 31-26

9. Many (5-3) beat Winnfield 34-33

10. Catholic-New Iberia (5-3) beat Houma Christian 49-7

Others receiving votes: Pine (6-2) beat Kentwood 31-26, Mangham (6-2) lost to Ferriday 58-6, Lakeview (4-3) played Red River, Episcopal-BR (6-2) beat Northeast 44-8, Avoyelles (5-3) beat Bunkie 38-6.

Class 1A

1. Calvary Baptist (7-0) beat Plain Dealing 62-8

2. Ascension Catholic (7-0) beat East Iberville 37-0

3. Vermilion Catholic (7-1) beat Centerville 49-13

4. Southern Lab (4-3) beat Thrive Academy 63-0

5. Ouachita Christian (7-1) beat Tensas 49-0

6. Oberlin (8-0) beat East Beauregard 40-22

7. Oak Grove (5-3) beat Delhi 28-0

8. West St. John (4-3) did not play

9. Opelousas Catholic (7-1) beat North Central 69-12

10. Haynesville (5-3) Ringgold 45-18

Others receiving votes: Country Day (4-3) beat Ben Franklin 59-7, East Iberville (6-2) lost to Ascension Catholic 37-0, Cedar Creek (6-2) beat Sicily Island 40-6, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-2) beat Westminster 45-23, Grand Lake (5-2) played Gueydan, White Castle (5-3) beat Ascension Christian 50-13.

