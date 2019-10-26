Class 5A
1. John Curtis (8-0) beat Holy Cross 62-31
2. Catholic-BR (8-0) beat St. Amant 56-12
3. Rummel (6-0) played St. Augustine Saturday
4. West Monroe (7-1) beat Ouachita Parish 20-0
5. Acadiana (8-0) beat Sam Houston 82-41
6. Hahnville (7-0) played H.L. Bourgeois Saturday
7. Airline (6-2) lost to C.E. Byrd 21-6
8. Alexandria (7-1) beat Ruston 17-13
9. Zachary (5-2) beat Scotlandville 20-12
10. Haughton (6-2) lost to Captain Shreve 14-7
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve (7-1) beat Haughton 14-7, East Ascension (6-2) beat Woodlawn 45-0, Thibodaux (6-1) played Destrehan (4-3) Saturday, Destrehan (4-3) played Thibodaux (6-1) Saturday, Central (7-1) lost to Walker 26-24, Walker (6-2) beat Central 26-24, Ruston (4-4) lost to Alexandria 17-13, Dutchtown (7-1) beat McKinley 51-0, Sam Houston (6-2) lost to Acadiana 82-41, Scotlandville (5-3) lost to Zachary 20-12.
Class 4A
1. Lakeshore (8-0) beat Franklinton 55-7
2. St. Thomas More (6-2) beat Northside 41-0
3. Karr (5-2) beat Landry-Walker 18-14
4. Neville (5-2) did not play
5. Bastrop (7-1) beat Minden 22-8
6. Tioga (7-1) lost to Eunice 32-27
7. Assumption (7-1) beat Ellender 46-0
8. Carencro (7-1) beat Abbeville 41-6
9. Northwood (5-2) beat Woodlawn-Shreveport 28-18
10. Leesville (6-2) beat Bolton 47-20
Others receiving votes: Eunice (6-2) beat Tioga 32-27, Minden (5-3) lost to Bastrop (7-1) 22-8, Westgate (6-2) beat Teurlings Catholic 52-35, Breaux Bridge (6-2) beat Beau Chene 40-3, Evangel Christian (4-4) beat North DeSoto 42-0, Warren Easton (3-3) played McMain, DeRidder (6-2) beat Peabody 44-18.
Class 3A
1. St. James (8-0) beat Berwick 45-0
2. Sterlington (7-0) beat Richwood 45-0
3. University (5-3) lost to Madison Prep 33-0
4. Loranger (9-0) beat Albany 30-14
5. Iota (7-1) beat Pine Prairie 49-14
6. Madison Prep (7-1) beat University 33-0
7. Union Parish (5-3) beat Green Oaks 55-20
8. De La Salle (4-3) beat Haynes Academy 42-0
9. Marksville (7-1) beat Menard 38-14
10. Caldwell Parish (7-1) beat Grant 34-2
Others receiving votes: Wossman (4-4) lost to Carroll 29-8, Loyola (7-1) beat North Webster 20-8, Bossier (6-2) beat Mansfield 41-22, Lake Charles Prep (5-3) beat Jennings 45-35, North Webster (4-4) lost to Loyola 20-8, Baker (5-2) beat Glen Oaks 60-6, Jena (5-3) beat Buckeye 40-0.
Class 2A
1. Newman (7-1) lost to St. Charles Catholic 28-27
2. Lafayette Christian (7-1) beat Port Barre 49-0
3. Notre Dame (6-1) did not play
4. Ferriday (7-1) beat Mangham 58-6
5. St. Charles Catholic (7-1) beat Newman 28-27
6. Amite (6-2) beat Independence 34-6
7. Dunham (7-1) beat East Feliciana 13-12 OT
8. Kentwood (4-4) lost to Pine 31-26
9. Many (5-3) beat Winnfield 34-33
10. Catholic-New Iberia (5-3) beat Houma Christian 49-7
Others receiving votes: Pine (6-2) beat Kentwood 31-26, Mangham (6-2) lost to Ferriday 58-6, Lakeview (4-3) played Red River, Episcopal-BR (6-2) beat Northeast 44-8, Avoyelles (5-3) beat Bunkie 38-6.
Class 1A
1. Calvary Baptist (7-0) beat Plain Dealing 62-8
2. Ascension Catholic (7-0) beat East Iberville 37-0
3. Vermilion Catholic (7-1) beat Centerville 49-13
4. Southern Lab (4-3) beat Thrive Academy 63-0
5. Ouachita Christian (7-1) beat Tensas 49-0
6. Oberlin (8-0) beat East Beauregard 40-22
7. Oak Grove (5-3) beat Delhi 28-0
8. West St. John (4-3) did not play
9. Opelousas Catholic (7-1) beat North Central 69-12
10. Haynesville (5-3) Ringgold 45-18
Others receiving votes: Country Day (4-3) beat Ben Franklin 59-7, East Iberville (6-2) lost to Ascension Catholic 37-0, Cedar Creek (6-2) beat Sicily Island 40-6, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-2) beat Westminster 45-23, Grand Lake (5-2) played Gueydan, White Castle (5-3) beat Ascension Christian 50-13.